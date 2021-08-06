Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann ready to run wild as Titans adjust offense

The Norris football team might look a little different this season.
With the likes of Trey Deveaux (6-foot-6), James Carnie (6-5) and CJ Hood (6-4) dwarfing defenders, only six other quarterbacks attempted more passes than Norris’ Cooper Hausmann last season. He completed just under half of his 232 attempts, but the successful throws went a long way, to the tune of 27 passing scores for the Norris junior.
As Hausmann enters his senior year with those tall targets gone to graduation, head coach Ty Twarling is prepared to adjust his offense accordingly.
“Last year he threw a lot with our 6-foot-5 guys, he brings that (ability) and he’s worked on throwing mechanics this summer,” Twarling said. “But, this year I’d like to showcase his speed a little bit, he ran a 10.9 at state track and we’d really like to get him out and show his speed.”
Hausmann was an infrequent runner last season, carrying the ball 12 times one week and four the next, and he finished the year just shy of 300 rushing yards. So, is he ready for the challenge of running the ball more?
“For sure,” said Hausmann. “Growing up we didn’t throw it a lot, I was always kind of like a running back, so I’m excited to go back to my roots and get out in the open field more.”
Alongside Hausmann, the other players to watch on offense for Norris are running back Ben Landgren and wide receiver Kale Consbruck, while players such as Cooper Spaulding, Colton Wahlstrom and Nate Bell could take on bigger roles than a year ago.
Consbruck, who is also a talented baseball player, is the Titans’ top returning wideout after making 15 catches for 203 yards last season.
“He’s a stud; he’s quick, his routes are crisp and he’s got great hands,” Hausmann said. “I can always count on him and whenever I’m throwing it downfield to him I have 100% trust in him.”
Landgren led the Titans with 548 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season at running back, and he also anchors the defense at middle linebacker. According to Twarling, Landgren is “the quarterback on defense,” due to his great field vision and ability to set up the defenders based on play calls.
Someone will have to replace second-team Super-State selection Landon Meyer’s 155 tackles from last season, and Landgren feels ready for even more growth after recording 100 tackles of his own.
“I definitely like stuffing the run because every time they run the ball, you’re expected to make that play,” Landgren said. “I like that pressure.”
A difficult three-week stretch of games against Elkhorn, Elkhorn North and Bennington is what lies ahead for Norris to begin the season, and a good start will go a long way to achieving another trip to the Class B playoffs.
Twarling expects his players to have a better grasp on the team’s scheme and plays, something that will allow Hausmann to put his speed on display outside the pocket. Only half of Norris’ 22 starting spots are filled with returning players, but there are plenty of players whose talents will help the Titans shape their new-look offense.
“A lot of younger guys came in and played, and that led us into this year saying, ‘Hey we’ve got a lot of talented guys,’” Twarling said. “We’re just going to be tooled different, we’re going to have the same type of offense and defense, but we’re just going to have to use our talents a little bit differently.”
