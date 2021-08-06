Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann ready to run wild as Titans adjust offense

The Norris football team might look a little different this season.

With the likes of Trey Deveaux (6-foot-6), James Carnie (6-5) and CJ Hood (6-4) dwarfing defenders, only six other quarterbacks attempted more passes than Norris’ Cooper Hausmann last season. He completed just under half of his 232 attempts, but the successful throws went a long way, to the tune of 27 passing scores for the Norris junior.

As Hausmann enters his senior year with those tall targets gone to graduation, head coach Ty Twarling is prepared to adjust his offense accordingly.

“Last year he threw a lot with our 6-foot-5 guys, he brings that (ability) and he’s worked on throwing mechanics this summer,” Twarling said. “But, this year I’d like to showcase his speed a little bit, he ran a 10.9 at state track and we’d really like to get him out and show his speed.”

Hausmann was an infrequent runner last season, carrying the ball 12 times one week and four the next, and he finished the year just shy of 300 rushing yards. So, is he ready for the challenge of running the ball more?

“For sure,” said Hausmann. “Growing up we didn’t throw it a lot, I was always kind of like a running back, so I’m excited to go back to my roots and get out in the open field more.”