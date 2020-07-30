Norris' Medill got a late start in football, but it didn't stop him from becoming a Division I recruit

Norris coach Ty Twarling expects a full season of production from Medill this fall.

“He’s an absolute freak on the football with the quickness and length he has, and his hard work in the weight room is beginning to show now as well,” Twarling said. “If we get to play this fall, it’s going to be fun seeing what he can do.”

Medill’s other high school sport is track, and with COVID-19 canceling spring sports in Nebraska, he missed an opportunity to make an impact there. As a sophomore in 2019, Medill finished fourth in the Class B boys high jump by going 6 feet, 5 inches at state. He was also a state qualifier in the long jump.

Norris was a state championship team contender in track last season “and we were really starting to put it together, then the COVID hit,” Medill said. “But you kind of go from one season to another and I immediately turned my attention to football when things got called off.”

For Medill, that meant daily workouts at Titan Gym in Hickman, increasing both strength and agility this spring. South Dakota used the down time to focus their recruiting efforts on Medill, which ended up paying off.