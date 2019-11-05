When Norris plays at Scottsbluff on Friday (6 p.m. MST kickoff) in the quarterfinals of the Class B playoffs, the 400-mile trip will be the farthest a Titan football team has ever traveled for a postseason contest.
But for coach Ty Twarling and quarterback Aidan Oerter, this will seem more like a homecoming.
Twarling is from Dalton, 56 miles southeast of Scottsbluff. In fact, he has a walk-through practice for the team planned earlier in the day Friday on the football field in his hometown before the game.
Oerter’s mother is from Bayard, 23 miles southeast of Scottsbluff on U.S. 26. She has 12 siblings, “and half of them still live in the area,” he said.
“So I have aunts, uncles and a bunch of cousins out there,” Oerter added. “Hopefully, we’ll have a cheering section of my family members at the game.”
The team plans to leave late Thursday morning and drive to Sidney, where they will practice Thursday afternoon and spend the night. They will visit Cabela’s in Sidney on Friday morning and make a stop at Chimney Rock in addition to the walk-through at Dalton.
“It’s a business trip, but we also want it to be fun for the kids and give them some memories they’ll never forget,” Twarling said.
The business end of it could be what they’ll remember most if the eighth-ranked Titans (7-3) can knock off the No. 3 Bearcats, last year’s Class B state runners-up who are 10-0 this season.
Norris laid the ground work for a strong quarterfinal performance with its 38-10 first-round win over No. 9 Mount Michael, wiping out any negativity remaining after top-ranked Omaha Skutt’s 34-0 win over the Titans in the final game of the regular season.
With senior all-state running back Ashton Hausmann, a Nebraska walk-on recruit, resting his injured ankle the last two games, Oerter stepped up and rushed for 113 yards against Mount Michael with a 65-yard touchdown run while also completing 14 of 28 passes for 172 yards and a pair of scores.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Oerter has thrived in first-year coach Twarling’s spread offense. He’s completed 57% of his passes for 1,783 yards and 13 touchdowns, and rushed for another 301 yards and seven more scores.
“We’ve gotten better every week, and Aidan’s been a big part of that improvement,” Twarling said. “That last game he did it all — throw the ball, run the ball and he made great decisions. He’s been our leader both on and off the field this season.”
Hausmann, the Class B 100-meter state champion in track last spring, leads the team in rushing with 461 yards and eight TDs despite an injury-filled season. The 6-foot, 200-pounder went for just over 1,000 yards last season, and he may be returning to that form this week.
“I hated missing the Skutt game, but taking these two weeks off has been the best thing for me,” Hausmann said. “I feel fresh and ready to go. This is the best I’ve felt since the first game.”
Scottsbluff averages 360 yards per game rushing, a power game led by senior running back Jacob Krul (1,512 yards, 14 touchdowns) and 6-3, 220-pound all-state quarterback/linebacker Sabastian Harsh (1,174 yards rushing, 22 TDs).
They run behind an offensive front anchored by 6-6, 270-pound Sam Clarkson.
Harsh injured his knee in the Bearcats’ 21-14 win over McCook in the final regular-season game, and did not play in Scottsbluff’s 48-6 first-round win over Alliance last week. Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall is unsure if Harsh will be able to play against the Titans.
Scottsbluff’s ground game is just the kind of challenge Norris junior linebacker Dylan Meyer enjoys taking on. The 6-1, 225-pound junior leads the team in tackles with 126, five for losses. He’s also forced and recovered three fumbles.
“They’re a running team, I’m excited for that,” said Meyer, who scored on an 8-yard touchdown run against Mount Michael and has 233 yards rushing this season.
“I’m ready to line up and see how we match up physically with them,” he added. “It’s going to be fun.”