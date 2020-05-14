Norris' Carnie commits to play football at Miami (Ohio)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recruiting has been handcuffed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That didn't stop James Carnie from picking up several Division I offers in football.

On Thursday, the Norris standout tight end found his landing spot, committing to Miami (Ohio).

"I am so grateful for being in the position to play football in college," Carnie tweeted. "This has been a dream of mine for years and I have worked hard to make my dream a reality.

"Throughout this process, I have been looking for the right school and the right relationship that will help me become the best that I can be! With that being said, I have committed to being a student-athlete at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio."

Carnie, who will be a senior in the fall, picked up numerous offers in the spring despite being unable to make visits or have coaches visit him. Offers flooded in from Air Force, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Ohio, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State and Duke also showed interest in the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder.