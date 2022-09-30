Norris' big passing plays fuel comeback at Beatrice

BEATRICE — Norris fell behind Beatrice early, then saved its best for last to get much-needed win Friday.

The Titans overcame a 13-0 first-quarter deficit and rode big plays and the arm of sophomore quarterback Jarrett Behrends in his first-ever start to pull off a 14-13 win in Beatrice. Behrends hit Blake Macklin for an 80-yard go-ahead score late in the third quarter that proved to be the decisive blow.

Beatrice jumped out to its early lead by holding Norris to just 19 yards of offense in the first quarter. The Orangemen took advantage of short fields and cashed in on a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs, one by Kale Koch and one by Deegan Nelson.

But just when Norris looked to be fading, Behrends made his first big play of the night in the second quarter, avoiding the rush to keep the play before throwing a 52-yard bomb to Micah Langston.

“He made some tremendous plays under pressure and threw the ball down field well,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said.

Though Norris did well to go into halftime trailing just 13-7, Beatrice seemed poised to take the momentum right back. They opened the second half with an 18-play drive deep into Titan territory, but linebacker Eli Holt pulled in an interception at the 10-yard line despite wearing a large cast on one hand. Two plays later, Behrends uncorked his 80-yard strike to Macklin to give Norris the lead.

Beatrice got the final crack at winning the game and took over with good field position in the final minutes before missing the potential game-winning field goal with 12 seconds left.

“I thought we played well, I thought we played hard,” Beatrice coach Jeff Kezeor said. “The chips just didn’t fall our way. We just came up short.”

Friday’s game was a crossroads of Class B teams searching hard for a victory. Beatrice (2-4) lost its first three games of the season, all to top-10 teams in the class.

Norris, meanwhile, improved to 3-3, a result that came from increased focus during the preparation for the game.

“We focused on us,” Twarling said. “We had two days of practice and two days of individual meetings where we just talked with the guys about what we needed to do.”

“It takes four quarters, and they got it done,” Twarling added