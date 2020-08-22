Norris adds another tall, athletic piece to its football team with all-state basketball player Deveaux

Norris’ football opponents don’t want to hear this.
The Titans have added another athletic, 6-foot-5 wide receiver/tight end/defensive end.
Trey Deveaux, a second-team Class B all-state basketball player last season as a junior, has decided to play football this fall after sitting out a year ago to focus on hoops.
Add Deveaux to a senior mix that already included 6-5 wide receiver/tight end James Carnie, a Miami, Ohio commit who is on Nebraska’s radar screen, 6-5 Nebraska baseball commit CJ Hood (wide receiver/defensive back) and 6-4 South Dakota tight end/outside linebacker commit Matthew Medill, and Coach Ty Twarling’s smile is even wider heading into the Class B No. 3 Titans’ season-opener at No. 5 Elkhorn on Friday.
“Trey’s really taken to it,” said Twarling, the second-year head coach who was not at Norris when Deveaux played football as a freshman and sophomore.
“It’s like he’s been doing this for four years, like he’s never been away from it (football),” Twarling added. “He’s got really good technique, he moves well and he’s a sponge when it comes to the mental part of the game. He really wants to compete and do well for this team.
“He’s moving up the depth chart real fast.”
Deveaux said he returned to the football field for the same reason he left it last season — to enhance his basketball game.
“I didn’t play last year because I wanted to concentrate on basketball in the fall to improve my game, and I think it paid off,” said Deveaux, who led the Titans to the Class B state tournament by averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last winter.
“Now I’m trying to use football to become more physical on the basketball court and get tougher,” he added. “Plus all these guys (on the football team) are my friends. It’s a winning team, they’re definitely a family on and off the field, and I wanted to be part of this my senior year.”
One of those friends who will help Deveaux get tougher every day in practice is senior all-state linebacker Dylan Meyer, a 6-1, 225-pounder who is one of 10 starters back defensively. Meyer, who has Division I scholarship offers from St. Thomas and Valparaiso, had a team-high 141 tackles and three fumble recoveries last season.
He was also a factor blocking and getting tough yards inside as fullback with 234 yards running between the tackles and five touchdowns.
“When you think of guys who are meant to hit people, Dylan Meyer comes to your mind,” Deveaux said. “When you see him standing on a football field, he’s a scary-looking dude.”
Meyer, however, wants to add instruction to intimidation in terms of what he wants to accomplish on the field as a senior.
“I’m trying to be more of a vocal leader for some of these younger kids and try to get them more dedicated,” Meyer said. “The sophomores coming up from the freshman level, they need someone to push and motivate them.”
Twarling has given Meyer the nickname of ‘Hammer’ the way he can pound on opponents from both his fullback and linebacker spots.
“Dylan’s just a really good high school football player,” Twarling said. “He goes 900 miles per hour in everything he does, he doesn’t know anything different. He’s a very coachable, very likable kid who loves getting after it on the field.”
