Norris adds another tall, athletic piece to its football team with all-state basketball player Deveaux

“He’s moving up the depth chart real fast.”

Deveaux said he returned to the football field for the same reason he left it last season — to enhance his basketball game.

“I didn’t play last year because I wanted to concentrate on basketball in the fall to improve my game, and I think it paid off,” said Deveaux, who led the Titans to the Class B state tournament by averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last winter.

“Now I’m trying to use football to become more physical on the basketball court and get tougher,” he added. “Plus all these guys (on the football team) are my friends. It’s a winning team, they’re definitely a family on and off the field, and I wanted to be part of this my senior year.”

One of those friends who will help Deveaux get tougher every day in practice is senior all-state linebacker Dylan Meyer, a 6-1, 225-pounder who is one of 10 starters back defensively. Meyer, who has Division I scholarship offers from St. Thomas and Valparaiso, had a team-high 141 tackles and three fumble recoveries last season.