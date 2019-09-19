Halftime at Seacrest Field was five minutes longer Thursday night because it was Lincoln Northeast’s homecoming.
Norfolk made the most of the extra time in the locker room.
The Panthers wiped out a seven-point halftime deficit with a 28-point explosion in the third quarter on their way to their first victory of the season, 35-20, over the Rockets before a crowd of 1,422.
“We were doing what 0-3 teams do in the second quarter. We’d make a mistake and then compound it with three or four more,” said Norfolk coach Tom Olson. “We got away from things we did in the first quarter, and we went back to those formations, saw some things we thought we could take advantage of and the kids executed.”
Particularly senior running back Brayden Splater, who scored four touchdowns and had 115 of his game-high 199 yards rushing (35 carries) in the second half. Splater scored the Panthers’ first three TDs of the third quarter on runs of 17, 27 and 1 to give Norfolk a 28-14 lead with 5:08 left in the period.
“Brayden is a special player and just a special kid all around,” Olson said. “He’s been more of a defensive player for us at linebacker, but we had some injuries this week that forced him to play more offense for us tonight, and he responded.”
Northeast (1-3) got it back to a one-possession game at 28-20 on a 59-yard pass from Dylan Gray to Kaleb Merrill with 3:14 left in the third quarter. But on Norfolk’s next possession, Jace Monday found Gage Dohren deep for a 51-yard pass play, then Monday scored two plays later on a 4-yard run that produced the final score with 2:22 left in the third.
Monday, a senior, finished 14-of-18 through the air for 204 yards. Dohren, also a senior, had seven receptions for 119 yards.
“When Northeast scored and started challenging us, I thought the kids responded the way you like to see,” Olson said.
Norfolk controlled the opening period, driving 94 yards in 13 plays for the first score of the game — a 1-yard run by Splater, who had 75 yards rushing in the first 12 minutes.
The Panthers appeared ready to make it a two-touchdown margin early in the second quarter when they got to the Northeast 1 on a scramble by Monday on third-and-4, only to have the gain negated by a Norfolk personal foul.
Norfolk had to settle for a field-goal try on that possession and the attempt went low into the Northeast line, and the Rockets took over at their own 35 after the block.
That seemed to ignite the Rockets. They drove 65 plays in nine plays, tying it at 7-7 on a 12-yard TD toss from Gray to Jesston Howard, who went up over a Panther defender to catch the fade pass. A 34-yard connection from Gray to Dawson Wright set up the score.
Gray, the Rockets' sophomore quarterback, was 8-of-16 for 140 yards before going out with an injury after the third-quarter TD pass.
After the first score, the Northeast defense got a three-and-out, and on the first play after a short Panther punt, Josh Platter broke free in the middle and cut right to the end zone for a 30-yard TD run and a 14-7 lead with 5:05 left in the first half.
Platter, a junior, had 105 yards on 20 carries.
“We got things rolling right before half, but we couldn’t sustain it,” Northeast coach Dan Martin said. “We need to clean up small details like missed tackles and communication breakdowns on defense, which really hurt us in the third quarter.”