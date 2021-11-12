Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals

NORFOLK — Turnover margins typically indicate which team won a game and which team lost.
Norfolk Catholic, rated No. 2 in Class C-2, won the turnover margin 4-2 against Wilber-Clatonia and when a potential Wolverine touchdown was called out of bounds just before halftime, it felt like the Wolverines' chance to win the game flew out the window.
Behind a stellar rushing attack, No. 2 Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on their way to a 35-12 victory and its first state football championship appearance since 2018.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead on an 8-yard touchdown run by Karter Kerkman. That touchdown was one of five rushing touchdowns for Kerkman on a cold, blustery Friday night at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
“You’re always happy when you win in the semifinals,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “I thought our kids played well. They broke down in a couple of areas, and they broke down in a couple of areas, but we were able to run the ball effectively. We’ve been a big run team all year, so happy we could run the football and get the win.”
That call with 4 seconds on the clock before the end of the first half was crucial for momentum. Wilber-Clatonia’s quarterback Coy Rosentreader threw a sideline pass to Tyson Kreshel, who dove for the pylon. It appeared Kreshel might have scored but the referees called it out of bounds, ending the first half.
Wilber-Clatonia’s coach Lynn Jurgens was not pleased with the call.
“I can’t say much, but it was frustrating. It looked like he was inside the pylon, and it should have been a touchdown," he said. "They didn’t see it that way, and it was hard to come back from that. We needed some calls we didn’t get, and we didn’t play well enough to overcome them. When you play a great team like Norfolk Catholic, it’s hard to overcome that stuff.”
Kerkman finished the game with 272 yards to go with his five touchdowns.
The Knights, winners of 11 straight, will take on No. 1 Archbishop Bergan, a 20-0 winner over Ord, in the championship game. Norfolk Catholic is making its third appearance in the last five seasons.
“This is our 18th time we’ve played in the state championship game,” Bellar said. “I think that's the leader in the history of Nebraska right now, so I’m very proud of our program overall, but that’s not going to help us win 10 days from now. Archbishop Bergan has been No. 1 all year, and they have a lot of seniors. … It will be a very difficult game, but I’m happy we’re getting the opportunity.”