Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals

Wilber-Clatonia’s coach Lynn Jurgens was not pleased with the call.

“I can’t say much, but it was frustrating. It looked like he was inside the pylon, and it should have been a touchdown," he said. "They didn’t see it that way, and it was hard to come back from that. We needed some calls we didn’t get, and we didn’t play well enough to overcome them. When you play a great team like Norfolk Catholic, it’s hard to overcome that stuff.”

Kerkman finished the game with 272 yards to go with his five touchdowns.

The Knights, winners of 11 straight, will take on No. 1 Archbishop Bergan, a 20-0 winner over Ord, in the championship game. Norfolk Catholic is making its third appearance in the last five seasons.

“This is our 18th time we’ve played in the state championship game,” Bellar said. “I think that's the leader in the history of Nebraska right now, so I’m very proud of our program overall, but that’s not going to help us win 10 days from now. Archbishop Bergan has been No. 1 all year, and they have a lot of seniors. … It will be a very difficult game, but I’m happy we’re getting the opportunity.”

