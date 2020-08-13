Nolan Milius' quick recovery from ACL injury motivates Lincoln Southwest

Milius then used the quarantine during the spring months to focus on rehabbing his knee and getting in upper-body workouts when he could. It turned out to be time well spent as he was able to participate full-speed in the Warren Academy Showcase on July 25, just six months after an injury that usually sidelines athletes nine months or longer.

Milius said he has 11 scholarship offers from NCAA Division II or NAIA programs, the most recent from Minnesota State. If the Silver Hawks can get the season off the ground, he’s likely going to pick up more options.

“A lot of schools want to see my first three games and see how I’m moving,” said Milius, who caught 16 passes for 111 yards, registered 60 tackles (13 for losses) and recovered two fumbles last season. “Fortunately I was able to come back in five months just as strong or stronger than I was before. I don’t even wear a brace anymore.”