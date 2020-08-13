Nolan Milius' quick recovery from ACL injury motivates Lincoln Southwest

Like the other high school football teams in the state, Lincoln Southwest has plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming season.
Especially considering major-college teams such as Nebraska and a number of high schools across the country have been forced to shut down their seasons because of the coronavirus.
But when running back Telo Arsiaga and his Silver Hawk teammates see the rapid, almost miraculous recovery that all-city senior tight end/defensive end Nolan Milius has made from an ACL tear in January, that gets their juices flowing even more.
“To see Nolan come back after five months and be moving like he is, it’s very impressive,” said Arsiaga, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior who went from junior varsity running back early last season to becoming the Hawks’ leading rusher with 576 yards a year ago.
“That’s a pretty serious tear, and it’s pretty remarkable how fast he came back,” Arsiaga added. “He was motivated to come back and the rest of us have fed off that determination.”
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Milius injured his knee during a workout at the Warren Academy. The pandemic eliminated the college recruiting combines in the spring he would’ve attended, so the injury didn’t end up affecting his college recruiting as much as he'd expected.
Milius then used the quarantine during the spring months to focus on rehabbing his knee and getting in upper-body workouts when he could. It turned out to be time well spent as he was able to participate full-speed in the Warren Academy Showcase on July 25, just six months after an injury that usually sidelines athletes nine months or longer.
Milius said he has 11 scholarship offers from NCAA Division II or NAIA programs, the most recent from Minnesota State. If the Silver Hawks can get the season off the ground, he’s likely going to pick up more options.
“A lot of schools want to see my first three games and see how I’m moving,” said Milius, who caught 16 passes for 111 yards, registered 60 tackles (13 for losses) and recovered two fumbles last season. “Fortunately I was able to come back in five months just as strong or stronger than I was before. I don’t even wear a brace anymore.”
Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said there are coaches from across the country calling and asking about Milius, “and they can’t believe he’s back at 100 percent running and jumping. He’s probably in the best shape of anyone on our team right now.”
Sherman calls Arsiaga “thunder and lightning all on his own.
“He’s big enough and strong enough to run downhill but he’s fast enough to run away from people in the open field,” Sherman said.
Sherman will also try to work 5-11, 160-pound sophomore Tairen Rahe into the mix at running back. Rahe saw playing time as a freshman last season before breaking his leg in the seventh week against Kearney.
“Tairen is an extremely talented young player who’s going to be a stud,” Sherman said.
Milius and senior cornerback/wide receiver Grant Miller (5-11, 170) are the only two-way starters back for the Hawks. The other defensive starter returning is 6-foot, 220-pound senior noseguard Jordan Smith.
Joining Milius, Arsiaga and Miller back on offense are linemen Nick Delgado (6-0, 220) and Trey Schuster (6-0, 265) and junior tight end Matthew Rink (6-4, 200).
Throw in some players moving up from junior varsity and transfers from both city high schools, area schools and out-of-state, and Arsiaga is excited about the possibilities.
“They are some studs, they truly are,” Arsiaga said. “I feel very confident with our team this year.”
Sherman said the front-runners currently for the open quarterback position are seniors Jackson Decker and Noah Russell, but he did not dismiss the possibility of an underclassman moving into the competition as well.
