Noah Walters leaves it all on the field, breaks Class A passing record as his storied Spartan career ends with a 59-42 loss to Gretna

GRETNA — While his teammates circled around midfield, consoling each other and giving out hugs to whoever would take them, Noah Walters laid down with his head flat on the turf.
In what could have been a joyful celebration of a record-breaking accomplishment — the East quarterback broke the Class A single-season passing record — Walters instead faced the emotion of a storied career coming to a close.
There was no doubt that Walters left it all on the field, with five passing touchdowns and one hard-earned rushing score to show for it. His counterpart on the other side of the field, Gretna’s Zane Flores, did the same. The Dragon junior found the end zone four times in a matchup that featured two of the best quarterbacks in the entire state.
No. 6 Gretna’s offense came out on top as the Dragons defeated No. 10 Lincoln East 59-42 in the opening round of the Class A football playoffs on Friday.
With Flores and Walters trading jaw-dropping passes and stellar touchdown drives all game long, both coaches agreed that it might have been the best quarterback matchup they’d ever seen.
“It’s been a while, that’s for darn sure,” Lincoln East coach John Gingery said. “Those are both quality kids, they’re good quarterbacks and I hate to see mine go.”
“At the high school level, I don’t know that I’ve ever coached in a game with two quarterbacks slinging it like those two were,” said Gretna coach Mike Kayl.
Coming off a 52-7 loss to Creighton Prep last week, Lincoln East (6-4) was a much-improved team from last week’s dismal result. The Spartans were stout up front early in the game, something which allowed Walters to throw four touchdown passes in the first half. Billie Stephenson hauled in a 72-yard score and Cooper Erikson caught a 65-yard touchdown pass of his down, but Gretna (9-1) was there with the Spartans every step of the way.
The Dragon defense made its own improvements and adjustments in the second half which helped slow down the potent Lincoln East offense. Walters scored his rushing touchdown in the third quarter and didn’t find the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter as the Gretna pass rush slowed him down repeatedly.
“We had to get our D-Line to try to get a little pressure,” Kayl said. “We let them be too comfortable in the first half and we were able to get to them a little more in the second half.”
At the same time, Gretna began to work the clock in its favor as the Dragons kept the ball away from Walters. Running back Mick Huber topped the 100-yard mark and scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“We knew our best bet to stop top them was to keep the ball out of their offense’s hands,” Kayl said. “We had to run the ball, Mick stepped up and our offensive line did a great job.”
His high school career won’t end with state gold, but Walters’ senior season won’t be forgotten any time soon around Lincoln East. Needing about 300 yards to break former Lincoln High quarterback Cedric Case’s record of 3,249 passing yards in 2017, Walters threw for over 400 to secure the Class A single-season passing record. He also came close to the season record for passing touchdowns, as his 44 passing scores were just shy of Jadyn Kowalski’s 46-touchdown season for Bellevue West in 2015.
Walters was one of the last five Spartans to leave the field, flanked by fellow seniors Erikson and Luke Greisen. Erikson, who totaled over 1,000 receiving yards this season, is another talented Spartan whose high school football career drew to a close this week.
While the pain of such a season-ending loss won’t go away any time soon, he and Walters will be teammates again on the baseball diamond this spring. Gingery won’t be able to coach his talented seniors ever again on the football field, but he knew this loss is hardly the end of the road.
“(It’s) brutal; these kids are great, and that’s the tough part of this whole business,” Gingery said. “A lot of those kids are going on to do great things.”
