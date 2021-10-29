Noah Walters leaves it all on the field, breaks Class A passing record as his storied Spartan career ends with a 59-42 loss to Gretna

Coming off a 52-7 loss to Creighton Prep last week, Lincoln East (6-4) was a much-improved team from last week’s dismal result. The Spartans were stout up front early in the game, something which allowed Walters to throw four touchdown passes in the first half. Billie Stephenson hauled in a 72-yard score and Cooper Erikson caught a 65-yard touchdown pass of his down, but Gretna (9-1) was there with the Spartans every step of the way.

The Dragon defense made its own improvements and adjustments in the second half which helped slow down the potent Lincoln East offense. Walters scored his rushing touchdown in the third quarter and didn’t find the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter as the Gretna pass rush slowed him down repeatedly.

“We had to get our D-Line to try to get a little pressure,” Kayl said. “We let them be too comfortable in the first half and we were able to get to them a little more in the second half.”

At the same time, Gretna began to work the clock in its favor as the Dragons kept the ball away from Walters. Running back Mick Huber topped the 100-yard mark and scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.