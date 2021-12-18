In the entire history of Class A Nebraska high school football, no one has thrown the ball like Noah Walters did in 2021.

The Lincoln East senior quarterback delivered jaw-dropping performances week-in and week-out during the high school football season, eventually closing his year with a Class A-record 3,402 passing yards. Walters completed 187 of 281 attempts as he found the end zone 44 times compared to just five interceptions while leading Lincoln East to a playoff appearance.

Walters accomplished the feat in just 10 games, meaning that every single throw mattered, whether it was a 3-yard dump-off or a 70-yard touchdown heave.

Seasons of this quality don’t happen too often, so why not break it down game by game with the player who made it all possible? The Lincoln Journal Star’s 2021 Super-State football captain provides a closer look at a season to remember.

* * *

Week 1: Lincoln East 17, Lincoln Pius X 14

Walters had spent much of his summer playing for Lincoln East’s Legion baseball team (Carpet Land), and the preparations for football season began as soon as the summer baseball season concluded. After throwing for 2,753 yards as a junior, the returning first-team Super-State quarterback brought high expectations with him into his senior season.

Those expectations ran into a brick wall called the Lincoln Pius X defense as the Thunderbolts successfully neutralized Walters’ signature big-play touchdowns. That is, until Walters found senior wide receiver Cooper Erikson for a 34-yard pass and eventual 9-yard touchdown during a game-winning drive.

“(Pius X lineman) James Frank was really destructive and didn’t give me much time, but we made a major adjustment after the first quarter when we realized they were just going to Cover 4, so we hit the dink and dunk all the way down the field,” Walters said.

Yardage total: 259 yards, 2,990 away from the Class A record.

Week 2: Papillion-La Vista South 32, Lincoln East 28

The Spartans’ first setback of the season came early on, and it stung even more considering Lincoln East led for most of the matchup. Papillion-La Vista South scored 22 of its 32 points during the fourth quarter as the Titans’ late comeback erased a stellar four-touchdown outing from Walters.

“Our ego was high at the beginning of the year, so that game humbled us and made us realize that we had a long ways to go,” Walters said.

Yardage total: 568 yards, 2,681 away from the Class A record.

Week 3: Lincoln East 56, Norfolk 7

Walters did all his damage before halftime in this one as five of his 12 completions went for touchdowns. During the second half spent on the sidelines, Walters made sure to encourage his teammates to keep up the pressure.

Yardage total: 819 yards, 2,430 away from the Class A record.

* * *

In his 26 years leading the Lincoln East football program, head coach John Gingery has seen his fair share of talented players and quarterbacks light up Seacrest Field on Friday nights.

And among them, Walters might just be the greatest. There have been other dominant players who wore Spartan blue, but Walters’ ability to march the team’s offense down the field for lightning-fast touchdown drives of one or two minutes never failed to impress his coach.

“We’ve had some good quarterbacks over the years, but none of them were made the same way,” Gingery said. “They had different skill sets and I’ve had some great quarterbacks, but Noah is just special; kids like that don’t come along all that often.”

Beyond their physical skills on the field, quarterbacks also have to be leaders. That was never something Walters struggled with as he brought the same intensity and focus to August practices as he did on Friday nights.

At the same time, Walters is a player who genuinely cares for his teammates and classmates. In these winter months, you can often find him in the front row at Spartan basketball games and he’ll soon be patrolling the infield for the Lincoln East baseball team in the spring. And in all those activities, he does it with a smile on his face, always ready to support or cheer on a fellow Spartan.

“I think his maturity, decision-making and leadership came into play,” Gingery said. “He led by example, and he was always there for his teammates; he’s just very supportive overall.”

* * *

Week 4: Lincoln East 56, Millard North 20; Week 5: Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 10; Week 6: Lincoln East 41, Millard West 10

Walters’ record-breaking campaign truly took off in this three-week stretch of blowout wins. He averaged over 400 yards per game, more than doubling his yardage total from the first three games of the season. Walters tossed a total of 17 touchdowns, with eight of those coming on passing plays 50 yards or longer down the field.

Make no mistake about it — Walters truly carved up these defenses in a way that few other teams managed all season long, seemingly scoring at will over stretches. These were all satisfying wins for Walters as the Spartans got their season back on track, but that Lincoln Southeast game meant just a little more.

“I cared about that one a little more and it was a little personal to be the best team in the city, but all three of those games during my junior year were really close and nail-biters, so I just decided to say, 'None of that this year,'” Walters said.

Yardage total: 2,045 yards, 1,204 away from the Class A record.

Week 7: North Platte 41, Lincoln East 38

Walters was his usual self in this top-10 road clash, throwing for 412 yards and five touchdowns, but a rare mistake came back to haunt him. An interception at the North Platte goal line robbed Lincoln East of another touchdown, instead allowing the Bulldogs to come back for the last score and win.

For a player who aims for greatness, that late turnover stung on the entire bus ride home.

“I understood that we needed to keep up and stay in the lead on them, and if we didn’t have the lead, it would be a grind to come back,” Walters said. “They hold the ball for a long time, so our explosive offense should be good for that, but when you don’t score they get the ball in a good position.”

Yardage total: 2,457 yards, 792 away from the Class A record.

* * *

Over a month after the final game of his high school football career, Walters learned of a tremendous honor — he’d been selected as the Nebraska Gatorade football player of the year. His performances haven’t exactly been a secret, with nearly 7,000 yards of passing offense to his name over the past two-plus seasons.

So, why is it that Walters isn’t seeing the scholarship offers consistent with a player of his caliber? The shifting college football landscape has affected countless 2022 recruits, particularly quarterbacks, due to the ease of college transfers playing immediately rather than spending several seasons developing a high school player for the future.

“There’s just a ton of factors in my class that really screwed us up,” Walters said. “Not being able to go out to camps during our junior year, COVID overall, the transfer portal is nuts and coaches moving jobs have made it difficult; I don’t know where I’m at right now.”

No need to panic — Walters still has until February to make his college decision. He currently holds scholarship offers from Division II schools Augustana, Bemidji State, Central Missouri, South Dakota Mines, Southwest Minnesota State and Wayne State in addition to walk-on offers at Nebraska and Iowa State.

* * *

Week 8: Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 14

Walters’ most flawless game of the season came in his final time playing at Seacrest Field. He completed 20 of 22 passes for 370 yards with all five of his touchdowns coming in the first half of another dominant performance.

“I thought that game was a ton of fun and it was a good way to go out,” said Walters.

Yardage total: 2,827 yards, 422 away from the Class A record.

Week 9: Creighton Prep 52, Lincoln East 7

The only team to truly stop Walters all season long, Creighton Prep’s pass rush blew up the pocket quickly and gave Walters little room to throw down the field. The result was a season-low 144 yards and a blowout loss to end the regular season.

“The defensive line did exactly their job, they rushed four and dropped into a Tampa 2, so it was a really hard defense to go against,” Walters said.

Yardage total: 2,971 yards, 278 away from the Class A record.

Playoffs: Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42

Fittingly, Walters’ season came full circle from a 27-of-41 passing performance in Week 1 to another 27-for-41 passing game to end his high school career. This time around, the Lincoln East offense got back to its high-scoring ways as Walters threw for 431 yards and five touchdowns while also scoring a rushing touchdown.

Another stellar performance secured the Class A record for Walters, but he couldn’t have cared less on the day of. His high school career came to a crushing end, even if the 42 points look even more impressive considering Gretna allowed just 10 points over the next three games as the Dragons won the Class A state championship.

“I had no idea (about the record), but I did know it got to the point where it was out of hand so I went up to (Cooper Erikson) and said, ‘When these boys are down, you can’t say anything, you just have to perform.’”

Yardage total: 3,402 yards, the new Class A single-season passing record.

* * *

The Friday after the Gretna loss was a tough one for Walters, who felt a certain emptiness knowing he’d never throw another touchdown pass to his close friends and teammates.

Weeks later, the bitterness of a tough end to the season has faded and Walters can truly reflect on his legacy in Spartan blue. To him, it all starts with the number 13.

Former Spartan quarterback Jim Ebke put together a similar senior campaign that included Gatorade player of the year and first-team Super-State honors in 2006, all while wearing No. 13. Then it was older brother Carson Walters who wore No. 13 next.

And finally, it was Noah Walters who graced the No. 13 jersey with its greatest season of all time. He’ll be sorely missed at Seacrest Field next season, but there’s no doubt that Walters’ legendary status will remain.

All that’s left is for the next great Spartan quarterback to claim the number in years to come.

“I think it’s great that Jim Ebke wore 13, my brother wore 13 and I wear 13,” Walters said. “It’s funny how we followed in each other’s footsteps, because one led a path and the next followed in it.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

