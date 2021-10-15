No Stenger, no problem as top-ranked Millard South rolls past North Star 50-14

His first two scoring tosses came on fourth down to senior wide receiver Jake Gassaway, a 4-yarder in the opening period and a 59-yarder with 8:58 left in the first half. One play after making an interception on defense, Brock Murtaugh caught a 22-yard TD pass to make it 29-0. A screen pass that running back Christian Nash broke for a 34-yard touchdown made it 36-0, then Nash reeled off a 27-yard TD run with 58 seconds left in the half to put the Patriots firmly in control.

"Cam is a great athlete and we had every ounce of confidence that he would come out and play like he did in the first half," Millard South coach Andy Means said. "He's done that all year for us, either at slot back or on defense (at outside linebacker)."

The Millard South defense was also a huge factor in the first half with two interceptions and limiting the Navigators (1-7) to 35 total yards.

With a running clock to start the second half, North Star got some things going offensively in the second half. Jace Elliott caught a 12-yard TD pass from Braeden Sunken late in the third quarter after the senior wide receiver hauled in catches of 42 and 15 yards earlier in the drive.

Sunken then scored himself, breaking off a 72-yard TD run with 6:54 left in the game. A 37-yard TD run by the Patriots' Delunn Jones capped the scoring with 4:12 remaining.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.