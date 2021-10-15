No Stenger, no problem as top-ranked Millard South rolls past North Star 50-14

No Gage Stenger, no problem for the top-ranked Millard South football team.
His backup, Cam Kozeal, accounted for 238 yards of total offense in the first half in leading the Patriots (8-0) to a 50-14 win over Lincoln North Star on Friday afternoon at Seacrest Field.
Stenger, who earlier this week switched his college commitment from Kansas State to Nebraska, suffered a hamstring injury in last week's win over Fremont, forcing Kozeal (normally a slot back) to finish behind center. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Stenger, a standout defensive player, was recruited as an athlete by the Huskers.
"The coaches told me Monday I had the ball this week for North Star, so I did everything I could to prepare mentally and physically," said Kozeal, a Division I college baseball prospect at shortstop who announced he will likely commit next week from a list of five schools -- Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Oregon State, North Carolina and Notre Dame.
"We're so deep at the skilled positions and those guys just kept making plays in the first half. That made things a lot easier for me."
Kozeal showed no early-game jitters in his promotion to the big stage. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior guided the Patriots to a 43-0 halftime lead by throwing four touchdown passes, completing 8 of 12 throws for 171 yards and rushing for another 67 yards on seven carries. He didn't play in the final two quarters.
His first two scoring tosses came on fourth down to senior wide receiver Jake Gassaway, a 4-yarder in the opening period and a 59-yarder with 8:58 left in the first half. One play after making an interception on defense, Brock Murtaugh caught a 22-yard TD pass to make it 29-0. A screen pass that running back Christian Nash broke for a 34-yard touchdown made it 36-0, then Nash reeled off a 27-yard TD run with 58 seconds left in the half to put the Patriots firmly in control.
"Cam is a great athlete and we had every ounce of confidence that he would come out and play like he did in the first half," Millard South coach Andy Means said. "He's done that all year for us, either at slot back or on defense (at outside linebacker)."
The Millard South defense was also a huge factor in the first half with two interceptions and limiting the Navigators (1-7) to 35 total yards.
With a running clock to start the second half, North Star got some things going offensively in the second half. Jace Elliott caught a 12-yard TD pass from Braeden Sunken late in the third quarter after the senior wide receiver hauled in catches of 42 and 15 yards earlier in the drive.
Sunken then scored himself, breaking off a 72-yard TD run with 6:54 left in the game. A 37-yard TD run by the Patriots' Delunn Jones capped the scoring with 4:12 remaining.