No passing needed for Lincoln Christian in rivalry-game win against Lincoln Lutheran

Alex Koch is the quarterback of a football team that almost never passes.
But that’s OK. All that matters to the Lincoln Christian senior is that he’s the QB for a team that's won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2013. And this comes after the Crusaders had lost 16 of 17 games in the past two seasons combined.
Christian used a great start on offense and a couple of big stops on defense in the fourth quarter to knock off Class C-2 No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran 28-14 on Friday at Aldrich Field.
And the Crusaders did it without attempting a single pass in the game, with all four touchdowns — and all 311 yards of offense — coming on runs.
Senior running back Ian Paul had scoring runs of 12 and 30 yards and rushed for 104 yards.
And Lincoln Christian got its first win in three years in the Spirit Sword game, the traveling trophy rivalry game between the two programs.
“This is the best feeling,” said Koch, after taking photos with the sword with his classmates and family. “We’ve been struggling these last few years and we just put in so much work this offseason and it finally paid off. And it’s my (18th) birthday, so that helps.”
The traveling trophy game began in 2003 as an idea started by Lincoln Lutheran player Dan Zieg and former Lutheran head coach Lyle Ziems.
Lincoln Christian dominated the series for a long stretch with seven straight wins from 2009 to ’15, but Lutheran was on a roll with three wins in the past four games. Lincoln Christian now has 11 wins in the 18 years of the trophy game.
Christian scored on each of its first three possession of the game, on a 12-yard run by Paul, a 33-yard run by Koch and a 20-yard run by Gunner Dworak. Dworak’s score, when he took a pitch and ran to the outside for the TD, was the big one, coming with just 31 seconds left in the first half and putting the Crusaders up 21-7.
Christian’s offense was able to catch the Warriors by surprise several times with its flexbone attack by quickly getting the ball to different players from all areas of the field.
So there was no need to pass, Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl said.
“We just don’t,” Earl said. “We’re old-school, flexbone triple-option. There was no need. The pass is there when (the defense is) doing things that limit us inside. And we felt like most of the time a run play didn’t go well it was more what we didn’t do than what they did.”
In the first game of the season Lincoln Christian attempted just three passes in a 38-0 win against Syracuse.
Even though he doesn’t get to pass much, Koch likes being the QB. He rushed for 90 yards and one TD.
“We have a bunch of tags, we call them, so each play is really like five different plays, so they can’t prepare for that,” Koch said.
Lutheran cut its deficit to 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, but didn’t get another first down and fumbled a punt to hurt its comeback chances.
Through two games the Crusaders’ defense has allowed only 14 points.
“The defense has been phenomenal. We are so improved,” Earl said. “It’s a big credit to Josh Hiatt, our new defensive coordinator. They moved all the way out here from Gering to be a part of what we’re doing. He’s a good friend of mine. We recruited him.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
