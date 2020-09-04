No passing needed for Lincoln Christian in rivalry-game win against Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Christian dominated the series for a long stretch with seven straight wins from 2009 to ’15, but Lutheran was on a roll with three wins in the past four games. Lincoln Christian now has 11 wins in the 18 years of the trophy game.

Christian scored on each of its first three possession of the game, on a 12-yard run by Paul, a 33-yard run by Koch and a 20-yard run by Gunner Dworak. Dworak’s score, when he took a pitch and ran to the outside for the TD, was the big one, coming with just 31 seconds left in the first half and putting the Crusaders up 21-7.

Christian’s offense was able to catch the Warriors by surprise several times with its flexbone attack by quickly getting the ball to different players from all areas of the field.

So there was no need to pass, Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl said.

“We just don’t,” Earl said. “We’re old-school, flexbone triple-option. There was no need. The pass is there when (the defense is) doing things that limit us inside. And we felt like most of the time a run play didn’t go well it was more what we didn’t do than what they did.”

In the first game of the season Lincoln Christian attempted just three passes in a 38-0 win against Syracuse.