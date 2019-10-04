BEATRICE — Beatrice hung tough with Class B No. 4 Northwest for three quarters, but the Vikings were able to pull away in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Northwest beat the Orangemen 38-20 on Homecoming Night at the House of Orange. With the loss, the Orangemen fall to 2-4 while Northwest improves to 4-1.
Beatrice landed the first blow in the game. After their defense forced a three and out on the first drive of the game, Beatrice took over at their own 46-yard line. Seven straight running plays set up a 16-yard touchdown run by Elliot Jurgens, giving the Orangemen an early 7-0 lead.
Northwest’s next drive started at their own 24-yard line. A long 53-yard screen pass on the second play of the drive followed by another 19-yard run set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Sam Collins tying the game at 7-7.
You have free articles remaining.
A face-mask penalty and a 27-yard touchdown pass extended Northwest’s lead to 14-7. Northwest got one more drive in the first half and took it deep into Beatrice territory, but their drive stalled. A 43-yard field goal made it 17-7 at half time.
Northwest extended the lead to 31-14 on Rans Sanders' two-yard touchdown run.
Brody Nelson led the way for Beatrice with 19 carries for 203 yards. He also had two catches for 19 yards. He had two touchdowns in the game.
Beatrice will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Crete.