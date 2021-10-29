No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran captures first-round win, but injuries to Bartels, L'Heureux bring uncertainty

Lincoln Lutheran is moving on to the quarterfinals of the Class C-2 football playoffs, but the No. 8 Warriors' 31-15 first-round victory over Gordon-Rushville on Friday night at Seacrest Field came with some uncertainty about what's ahead.
Lutheran (8-2) lost both senior all-stater Max Bartels (ankle) and senior standout lineman Jack L'Heureux (knee) to lower leg injuries in the second quarter. Both had to be helped off the field and never returned.
After the Warriors' fifth playoff victory in school history, coach Greg Nelson wasn't sure what the next week had in store for either player when Lutheran faces defending state champion Ord.
"We're a different team if we don't have those two guys," Nelson said. "Tonight, we had guys moving into different positions that they probably never practiced at, but they stepped up and played well."
Lutheran led 21-3 at halftime and expanded the margin to 31-3 in the third quarter.
Bartels caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Garret Hoefs late in the first quarter to put the Warriors ahead to stay 7-3. But Bartels night was done after catching a 28-yard pass from Josh Duitsman that put Lutheran at the Mustangs' 1-yard line.
Two plays later, Hoefs scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper for a 14-3 Warrior advantage with 9:25 left in the first half.
Later in the second period, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound L'Heureux went down on a drive that culminated with Jonny Puelz catching a 32-yard scoring toss from Duitsman to make it 21-3 with 2:11 left before intermission. Lutheran stopped a fake punt at the Gordon-Rushville 37 two plays before the TD pass.
Duitsman, a senior, completed 14 of 21 passes for 221 yards.
Gordon-Rushville also tried an onside kick to start the second half, but it only traveled 7 yards. Lutheran took that possession to the Mustang 13, where Seth Stowell kicked a 30-yard field goal.
Lutheran expanded its advantage to 31-3 on its next possession on a 27-yard TD pass from Duitsman to Jameson Pella with 5:40 left in the third quarter. Pella, a 6-1, 170-pound junior, also had two interceptions on defense, including a pick at the Lutheran 2 yard line to clinch the victory with 1:30 left in the contest.
"Without Max and Jack, we knew we all had to elevate our play because they're such great players," Pella said. "Hopefully they're not hurt too bad and we'll have them next week."
Gordon-Rushville (6-4) struck first with a 27-yard field goal by Michael Perez with 3:27 showing in the first quarter, a score set up by a 47-yard pass from Carter Anderson to Jace Freeseman. Lutheran hurt itself with penalties in the first half — 50 yards worth in the opening quarter and 60 at intermission. The Warriors finished with 12 penalties for 110 yards.
Gordon-Rushville put together back-to-back scores late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to make things interesting. A 12-yard TD run by junior Donovan Fillmore with 1:21 showing in the third period finished a 67-yard drive, then the junior quarterback found Beau Child over the middle for an 81-yard TD strike to cut the deficit to 31-15 with 10:50 left.
Anderson ended up 11-of-20 for 222 yards through the air.
"There's no quit in these guys," said first-year Mustangs coach Chris Jones, who guided Gordon-Rushville to its first playoff berth in 10 years. "I felt like our defense was going to be able to hold there and do their jobs, and we finally found some things that worked offensively there in the second half."
Gordon-Rushville held Lutheran to just 55 yards rushing.