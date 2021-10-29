No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran captures first-round win, but injuries to Bartels, L'Heureux bring uncertainty

Later in the second period, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound L'Heureux went down on a drive that culminated with Jonny Puelz catching a 32-yard scoring toss from Duitsman to make it 21-3 with 2:11 left before intermission. Lutheran stopped a fake punt at the Gordon-Rushville 37 two plays before the TD pass.

Duitsman, a senior, completed 14 of 21 passes for 221 yards.

Gordon-Rushville also tried an onside kick to start the second half, but it only traveled 7 yards. Lutheran took that possession to the Mustang 13, where Seth Stowell kicked a 30-yard field goal.

Lutheran expanded its advantage to 31-3 on its next possession on a 27-yard TD pass from Duitsman to Jameson Pella with 5:40 left in the third quarter. Pella, a 6-1, 170-pound junior, also had two interceptions on defense, including a pick at the Lutheran 2 yard line to clinch the victory with 1:30 left in the contest.

"Without Max and Jack, we knew we all had to elevate our play because they're such great players," Pella said. "Hopefully they're not hurt too bad and we'll have them next week."