No. 7 Kearney stuns No. 1 Bellevue West with two-point conversion in Class A quarterfinals

Preston Pearson found Peter Glandt for a touchdown and Alex Schall completed the two-point conversion in overtime as seventh-ranked Kearney knocked off No. 1 Bellevue West 41-40 in the Class A quarterfinals Friday in Bellevue.

Kearney held a 33-20 lead in the fourth quarter before Bellevue West tied the game with under a minute left on a Keegan Johnson touchdown run. The potential go-ahead extra point was blocked.

Pearson completed 11 of 23 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 104 yards and two scores.

LJ Richardson rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 29 yards and a score for Bellevue West. Johnson amassed 115 yards and threw two touchdown passes.

Kearney moves on to the semifinals to face Elkhorn South.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0