No. 5 Waverly's defense sets tone once again in shutout of No. 3 Norris

Norris came in having scored at least 20 points in every game and averaging nearly 33 a contest.

“It shows that our defense is no doubt the best in Class B,” Murray said.

Murray took care of the offense for Waverly, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyztin Hoos on a fourth-and-4 on the Vikings’ first drive; scoring on a 2-yard run to cap a 56-yard drive after a Norris fumble; and hitting Riley Marsh for a 69-yard scoring strike midway through the third quarter to all but extinguish any Norris comeback hopes.

The Titans threw for 205 yards but were held to minus-2 yards rushing.

“That’s as good an offense as you’ll see all year. For our boys to shut them out like that says a lot about how they came out,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “We always talk about wanting to get shutouts. So for the guys to have that mindset and get that; just so much heart, so much character, just such an impressive win. So proud of these guys.”

Next come the Class B playoffs, which figure to be as wide open as any class in the state. And the Vikings (7-2) head to the postseason as hot as any team they could face.

“It’s time to turn the page and focus on the next team,” Murray said.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.