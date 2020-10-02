No. 5 Southeast switches to air attack to breeze past Papillion-La Vista

As much as Lincoln Southeast likes to run the ball, it was the Knights' passing attack that did the most damage in a 31-12 victory over Papillion-La Vista on Friday night at Seacrest Field.
Right off the bat it was apparent the Southeast wide receivers overpowered the Monarch secondary. In their opening drive, the Class A No. 5 Knights leaned on the arm of quarterback McGinness Schneider.
After finding Taveon Thompson for 13 yards, the senior quarterback threw a fade to Jake Appleget, who ripped it out of the hands of a Papio defender and went 26 yards for the opening score.
Soon after forcing a three-and-out by the Monarchs, it was much the same for Schneider, who found Derek Branch across the middle on a slant route for 30 yards and a 14-0 lead only halfway through the first quarter.
Thompson made a play on the defensive side of the ball, intercepting a pass from Papio freshman quarterback Octavian Pirtle. Two plays later, Knight running back Nigel Bridger ran it in from 11 yards to make it 21-0.
“We asked them to get a fast start tonight,” said Southeast coach Ryan Gottula. “That was one thing that we hadn’t done in the last two weeks, and we certainly had a fast start on both sides of the ball.”
Action was limited for the remainder of the first quarter and most of the second as the Knights switched to a more run-focused offense. However, late in the second quarter, Southeast went to the air again as Schneider connected with Appleget for 26 yards and Thompson for 23. But it was Branch who capped off the drive, lining up under center and taking it 16 yards to give Southeast a 28-0 halftime lead.
“We certainly have some good wide receivers,” said Gottula. “We have some size on the perimeter. What I like about our offense is we’re able to take advantage of things that we see.
“Like last week was the run game. … And we ran the ball well tonight; with the passing game there we had a lot of opportunities, and we took advantage.”
The second half started with near-disaster for the Monarchs. After muffing the opening kickoff with Southeast recovering, Papio forced a turnover on downs.
Then the Monarchs' offense finally started moving the ball, relying on the legs of running back Caleb Walker and Pirtle going 4-for-4 passing for 30 yards to set up Joey Hylok's 37-yard field goal to make it 28-3.
Hylok added another field goal from 41 yards before Southeast kicker Nate McCashland hit one from 25 yards.
Southeast's Luke Lindenmeyer hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
In this Series
Week 6 in review: Recap the city and area's key high school football games
-
Updated
Running on heart and grit, Lott-Buzby, Links break through for first win of the season
-
Updated
'They stayed with it': Schneider punches in late score as No. 10 Lincoln East completes comeback against No. 7 Millard West
-
Updated
No. 5 Southeast switches to air attack to breeze past Papillion-La Vista
- 6 updates
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!