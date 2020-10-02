No. 5 Southeast switches to air attack to breeze past Papillion-La Vista

As much as Lincoln Southeast likes to run the ball, it was the Knights' passing attack that did the most damage in a 31-12 victory over Papillion-La Vista on Friday night at Seacrest Field.

Right off the bat it was apparent the Southeast wide receivers overpowered the Monarch secondary. In their opening drive, the Class A No. 5 Knights leaned on the arm of quarterback McGinness Schneider.

After finding Taveon Thompson for 13 yards, the senior quarterback threw a fade to Jake Appleget, who ripped it out of the hands of a Papio defender and went 26 yards for the opening score.

Soon after forcing a three-and-out by the Monarchs, it was much the same for Schneider, who found Derek Branch across the middle on a slant route for 30 yards and a 14-0 lead only halfway through the first quarter.

Thompson made a play on the defensive side of the ball, intercepting a pass from Papio freshman quarterback Octavian Pirtle. Two plays later, Knight running back Nigel Bridger ran it in from 11 yards to make it 21-0.

“We asked them to get a fast start tonight,” said Southeast coach Ryan Gottula. “That was one thing that we hadn’t done in the last two weeks, and we certainly had a fast start on both sides of the ball.”