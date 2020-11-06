No. 4 Elkhorn gets the best of top-ranked Waverly again in Class B quarterfinals

OMAHA — It maybe wasn’t the outcome Mark Wortman was expecting, but the Elkhorn coach had little to complain about.

Wortman’s Class B No. 4 Antlers picked up its second win of the season over top-ranked Waverly — this time a decisive 41-16 outcome Friday in the state high school football quarterfinals. It was a performance in which Elkhorn dominated from start to finish.

“It feels great,” Wortman said. "Waverly was really on a roll coming in, and they’re definitely one of the best teams in the state. But we feel we’re getting better and starting to click on both sides of the ball.”

Friday’s game was a stark contrast to the 13-7 grinder the Antlers pulled out over the Vikings on Sept 9.

The Antlers set the tone on their opening possession, marching 66 yards in 10 plays. Senior running back Aiden Young would take it in from 3 yards out to cap the drive.

A balanced mix of running and passing kept the usually dominant Waverly defense on its heels. Senior receiver Gannon Gragert proved to be a matchup nightmare, as the 215-pounder hauled in six passes for 145 yards and two TDs for Elkhorn.