No. 3 Scottsbluff escapes No. 5 Waverly in overtime thriller

WAVERLY — Fans got their money’s worth Friday night at Viking Stadium.

A Class B top-five clash between No. 3 Scottsbluff and No. 5 Waverly lived up to its billing, and then some. Big plays, momentum swings — and finally a fourth-down stop in overtime on the game's final play.

Scottsbluff defeated Waverly 28-21 after Trey Jackson's pass intended for tight end Cooper Skrobecki fell to the turf.

“It’s what you’d expect when two top-five teams go after each other,” Vikings coach Reed Manstedt said. “I just feel bad for our kids. Hopefully, they’ll get a shot to win one of these."

Waverly fell to 4-2. It was the second time this season the Vikings had a chance to tie or win on the game’s final play. They lost 21-17 to No. 4 Elkhorn on opening night in a game eerily similar to Friday.

The Bearcats (5-1) leaned on their two-headed rushing duo of Sebastien Boyle and Braeden Stull.

The pair combined to rush for 220 tough yards and scored all four Bearcat touchdowns. Several times they picked up crucial third downs to extend drives and keep the Waverly defense on the field.

“A lot of teams will key on Boyle, but their QB (Stull) is the one that really hurt us tonight,” Manstedt said. “They have a great one-two punch and it makes it tough to defend against.”

Boyle and Stull only broke one long run each. For the majority of the night it was a steady diet of 4-, 5- and 6-yard runs.

Turnovers also turned out to be a big factor. Waverly fumbled on its first play from scrimmage to open the game. Scottsbluff recovered and took seven plays to take a quick 7-0 lead as Stull raced in from 11 yards.

The Vikings also coughed up the ball on a fourth-and-2 conversion late in the third quarter. Waverly had moved inside the Scottsbluff 15, before turning it over trailing 21-14.

Waverly later tied it 21-21 with just over a minute left. Evan Kastens capped a 12-play, 62-yard drive.

Manstedt said the Vikings contemplated going for two and the win.

“We thought about going for two, but decided against it,” he said. “We’re a defensive team and we put it on our defense in overtime. Their offense is just tough to defend.”

Boyle finished with 125 yards on 20 carries, while Stull tallied 95 yards on 22 carries.

Bearcats assistant coach Derek Deaver lauded the play of both teams.

“That was just two really good Class B football teams. It could’ve went either way,” Deaver said. “We liked the way our kids handled adversity and how they handled things after Waverly scored there late.”