No. 3 Plattsmouth overcomes 23-minute stalemate to down No. 4 Waverly: 'What a great high school football game'

PLATTSMOUTH — Nobody scored in the second half of Friday’s high-powered Class B matchup between No. 3 Plattsmouth and No. 4 Waverly. At least, nobody scored until the last possible moment.

The two teams stayed deadlocked at 14 for the final 23 minutes of the game until Plattsmouth made the decisive play of the night, a 22-yard touchdown pass from TJ Fitzpatrick to Owen Prince on third-and-11 with 22 seconds left, giving the Blue Devils a 21-14 win on their home turf and keeping them undefeated at 7-0.

In the timeout before the game-winning score, Plattsmouth coach Bob Dzuris had simple advice for Fitzpatrick, who came on in relief of starting quarterback Gabe Villamonte in the second half.

“I just said he couldn’t underthrow it,” Dzuris said with a laugh.

Fitzpatrick, a junior, stepped into the role and the throw with complete confidence.

“I knew my guys had my back no matter what happened,” Fitzpatrick said. “I haven’t felt more comfortable going into a game than in that second half.”