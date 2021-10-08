No. 3 Plattsmouth overcomes 23-minute stalemate to down No. 4 Waverly: 'What a great high school football game'

PLATTSMOUTH — Nobody scored in the second half of Friday’s high-powered Class B matchup between No. 3 Plattsmouth and No. 4 Waverly. At least, nobody scored until the last possible moment.
The two teams stayed deadlocked at 14 for the final 23 minutes of the game until Plattsmouth made the decisive play of the night, a 22-yard touchdown pass from TJ Fitzpatrick to Owen Prince on third-and-11 with 22 seconds left, giving the Blue Devils a 21-14 win on their home turf and keeping them undefeated at 7-0.
In the timeout before the game-winning score, Plattsmouth coach Bob Dzuris had simple advice for Fitzpatrick, who came on in relief of starting quarterback Gabe Villamonte in the second half.
“I just said he couldn’t underthrow it,” Dzuris said with a laugh.
Fitzpatrick, a junior, stepped into the role and the throw with complete confidence.
“I knew my guys had my back no matter what happened,” Fitzpatrick said. “I haven’t felt more comfortable going into a game than in that second half.”
The Blue Devils lined up multiple receivers on the left side, ran a scatter concept, and Fitzpatrick gave his receiver a chance to make a play. Prince did just that to come down with the ball, then the defense forced three Waverly incompletions on the game’s final possession to come away with the win.
With as much of a defensive struggle as the second half was, the first quarter had an explosive start. Christian Meneses took a run 85 yards for a score on Plattsmouth’s first play from scrimmage, and Waverly answered a few minutes later with a 66-yard pass from Cole Murray to Riley Marsh.
Waverly then took advantage of good field position at midfield to extended the lead to 14-6 on a pass from Murray to AJ Heffelfinger from eight yards out. Plattsmouth’s answer was a 43-yard scoring strike from Villamonte to Clyde Hinton, and the teams headed into halftime tied at 14.
Plattsmouth’s defense stepped up in the fistfight of a second half, securing key stops on Waverly’s final two possessions before the Blue Devils’ go-ahead score. Both possessions ended with sacks and forced punts, and Plattsmouth only had to drive 35 yards to get into scoring position.
“What a great high school football game,” Dzuris said, crediting Waverly for the hard-fought battle.
Waverly dropped to 4-3 and saw its three-game win streak snapped. The Vikings were coming off a convincing 56-7 win over a ranked Beatrice team before standing toe-to-toe with the undefeated Blue Devils on Friday.
