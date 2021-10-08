No. 3 Plattsmouth defends its home turf against No. 4 Waverly

PLATTSMOUTH — Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth defended its home turf and knocked out No. 4 Waverly 21-14 Friday.

Neither team scored in the second half until Plattsmouth put together a two-minute drive and junior TJ Fitzpatrick hit Owen Prince for a 22-yard touchdown pass on third-and-11 with 22 seconds remaining.

It was a bold shot to the end zone, and coach Bob Dzuris’ only advice to his quarterback was to not underthrow the pass.

“I knew my guys had my back no matter what,” Fitzpatrick said.

First-half burst: Both teams started an evenly played first half with explosive scoring in the opening minutes. Christian Meneses took a run 85 yards for a score on Plattsmouth’s first play from scrimmage, and Waverly answered a few minutes later with a 66-yard pass from Cole Murray to Riley Marsh. The teams traded scores again before halftime, then the nearly scoreless second half unfolded, setting up Fitzpatrick’s game-winning touchdown.

Still undefeated: Plattsmouth improved to 7-0 with the win while picking up a quality victory over the Vikings. Waverly is 4-3.

