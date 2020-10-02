No. 3 Millard South goes full circle with kickoff return in shutout of Bolts

Urban reeled off a 47-yard TD run with 10:25 left in the first half before tacking on scoring runs of 6 and 11 yards in the final two minutes of the half to ensure a running clock for the entire second half.

The Millard South defense set up Urban’s last TD run when Michael Harding recovered a Thunderbolt fumble at the Pius X 15.

The Patriots closed out the scoring on its first possession of the third quarter on a 34-yard run by Reggie Harris.

Millard South’s defense was as dominant as their offense was efficient. They limited Pius X (2-4) to just 74 yards in the shutout after giving up 49 points and 614 total yards in the loss to No. 1 Bellevue West two weeks ago.

The closest Pius X got to the end zone was the Millard South 47. The longest play from scrimmage Pius X had all night was a 17-yard pass from Colby Chapelle to Joe Staab in the third quarter.

The Patriots had a bye last week, and coach Andy Means thought his team's performance proved the extra practice was time well spent.

“We worked on fundamentals, and the kids did a great job in practice these last two weeks,” Means said. “They didn’t hang their heads, they didn’t just go through the motions, they really worked hard and got better.