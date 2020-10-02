No. 3 Millard South goes full circle with kickoff return in shutout of Bolts

Millard South’s football team picked up where it left off two years ago, the last time the Patriots visited Lincoln Pius X’s Aldrich Field.
Millard South returned a kickoff for a touchdown with nine seconds left in the game to claim a three-point victory in 2018. On Friday night, Jake Gassaway broke loose for an 80-yard TD return down the right sidelines on the opening kickoff, and the Class A No. 3 Patriots never looked back from there, claiming a 42-0 win over Thunderbolts.
“I was on the sidelines thinking, 'Haven’t we seen that before?'" said Millard South quarterback TJ Urban, the starter two years ago who rushed for 116 yards all in the first half and three second-quarter touchdowns as a senior to help the Patriots (4-1) take a 35-0 lead into intermission.
“Jake’s kickoff return kind of ignited a spark in us,” added Urban, an Air Force commit and second-team Super-Stater last season as a junior.
“It looked like he might trip over his shoe laces halfway down there (to the end zone), but he didn’t,” Urban said jokingly.
Millard South quickly made it 14-0 less than three minutes into the game, taking advantage of a short field after a 10-yard Pius X punt gave the Patriots the ball at the Thunderbolt 37.
Three plays later, Antrell Taylor broke free for a 30-yard TD run around right end.
Urban reeled off a 47-yard TD run with 10:25 left in the first half before tacking on scoring runs of 6 and 11 yards in the final two minutes of the half to ensure a running clock for the entire second half.
The Millard South defense set up Urban’s last TD run when Michael Harding recovered a Thunderbolt fumble at the Pius X 15.
The Patriots closed out the scoring on its first possession of the third quarter on a 34-yard run by Reggie Harris.
Millard South’s defense was as dominant as their offense was efficient. They limited Pius X (2-4) to just 74 yards in the shutout after giving up 49 points and 614 total yards in the loss to No. 1 Bellevue West two weeks ago.
The closest Pius X got to the end zone was the Millard South 47. The longest play from scrimmage Pius X had all night was a 17-yard pass from Colby Chapelle to Joe Staab in the third quarter.
The Patriots had a bye last week, and coach Andy Means thought his team's performance proved the extra practice was time well spent.
“We worked on fundamentals, and the kids did a great job in practice these last two weeks,” Means said. “They didn’t hang their heads, they didn’t just go through the motions, they really worked hard and got better.
“We were swarming to the ball on defense tonight,” Means added. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t give up any big plays and make them earn their way down the field. We didn’t do that against Bellevue West.”
Three of Pius X’s four losses are to ranked teams -- No. 3 Millard South, No. 8 Gretna and No. 10 Lincoln East. Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said the Patriots might be the best of the three.
“That kickoff return put us on our heels and we never recovered,” Kearney said. “They’re (Millard South) good offensively, defensively and special teams. They’re good at everything.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!