No. 3 Aquinas converts late two-point conversion to edge No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown

Class C-2 No. 3 Aquinas converted a late two-point conversion to edge No. 4 Oakland-Craig 29-28 in a Thursday night showdown in David City.

Aquinas scored a touchdown with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter to trim Oakland-Craig's lead to 28-27. Instead of kicking a potential game-tying extra point, the Monarchs rolled the dice — and it paid off.

Luke Sellers faked a handoff and jetted to his right on a naked bootleg, beating Knights defenders to the pylon to take a lead it didn't relinquish in the final minute.

Aquinas came from behind after Oakland-Craig claimed a 28-21 lead with just under five minutes left in the game when Carson Thomsen blocked an Aquinas field-goal try and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

With the win, Aquinas moved to 4-1 this season, while Oakland-Craig dropped to 3-2.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Monarchs led 14-8 at halftime, but the Knights scored back-to-back touchdowns, including Thomsen's return, to take the lead.

AQUINAS 29, OAKLAND-CRAIG 28