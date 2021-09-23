 Skip to main content
No. 3 Aquinas converts late two-point conversion to edge No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown
PREP FOOTBALL

No. 3 Aquinas converts late two-point conversion to edge No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown

  Updated
Class C-2 No. 3 Aquinas converted a late two-point conversion to edge No. 4 Oakland-Craig 29-28 in a Thursday night showdown in David City.

Aquinas scored a touchdown with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter to trim Oakland-Craig's lead to 28-27. Instead of kicking a potential game-tying extra point, the Monarchs rolled the dice — and it paid off.

Luke Sellers faked a handoff and jetted to his right on a naked bootleg, beating Knights defenders to the pylon to take a lead it didn't relinquish in the final minute.

Aquinas came from behind after Oakland-Craig claimed a 28-21 lead with just under five minutes left in the game when Carson Thomsen blocked an Aquinas field-goal try and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

With the win, Aquinas moved to 4-1 this season, while Oakland-Craig dropped to 3-2.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Monarchs led 14-8 at halftime, but the Knights scored back-to-back touchdowns, including Thomsen's return, to take the lead.

AQUINAS 29, OAKLAND-CRAIG 28

Aquinas 0148--29 
Oakland-Craig 14 --28

AQU--Prochaska 21 run (Prochaska kick)

OAK--Uhing 8 run (Uhing run)

AQU--Thege 13 run (Prochaska kick)

OAK--Thomsen 75 pass from Gatewood (kick failed)

AQU--Prochaska 20 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)

OAK--Thomsen 42 pass from Gatewood (Gatewood run)

OAK--Thomsen 88 blocked field goal return (kick failed)

AQU--Andel 1 run (Sellers run)

High school football logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

