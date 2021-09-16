No. 2 Millard South tightens screws defensively after first-half shootout to knock off No. 1 Bellevue West

OMAHA — No doubt now. Millard South is the state’s best team.
And whatever the halftime speech was by the Patriots’ defensive coaches, it worked.
No. 2 Millard South held No. 1 Bellevue West scoreless in the second half until the final four minutes for a 42-28 win.
Ahead 28-21 after a first half of the teams combining for 761 yards, the Patriots scored with 14 seconds left in the third quarter on a 2-yard keeper by Gage Stenger and gained their only three-touchdown lead on Christian Nash’s third long touchdown of the game.
The second half was not as explosive as was the first, which was one of the outstanding fireworks displays in a top-tier game. Millard South had 392 yards (282 rush, 110 pass), Bellevue West 369 (287 pass, 82 rush).
Millard South’s touchdowns were 16- and 65-yard runs by Nash, who had 120 yards in the first 24 minutes; a 70-yard pass play from Stenger to Jake Gassaway and a 60-yard breakaway by Stenger, the Kansas State pledge, who made an across-the-field cutback and dove past the last man across the goal line.
Bellevue West, which never led, did its scoring through the air. LJ Richardson went 76 yards with a shovel pass from Daniel Kaelin that the all-state running back had to control before taking off; a 67-yarder to Oklahoma pledge Kaden Helms from starter Luke Johannsen; and a 53-yard sprint-option pass to sophomore Dae’Vonn Hall, also from Johannsen.
Millard South opened the game by stopping the Thunderbirds on downs at the Patriot 25. The Patriots punted once and missed field goals of 31 and 29 yards by Simon McClannon, the latter an untimed down at the end of the first half after Bellevue West was flagged for roughing the passer on a 36-yard catch by junior Brock Murtaugh.