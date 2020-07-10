Nieman's decision to play Shrine Bowl and delay reporting to NU pays off

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Mason Nieman decided to roll the dice and gamble that the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl would not be canceled, delaying the start of his college football career at Nebraska.

The Waverly all-stater’s bet paid off. The game, believed to be the first football game in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in March, will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium.

Nieman will move into his NU dorm room Sunday and eventually begin voluntary workouts with his Husker teammates, who started those sessions last month.

“I had the time and I wanted to compete,” said Nieman, who at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds made his mark last season as a quarterback but will be a safety both in the Shrine Bowl for the North team and at NU. “It’s been so long since I’ve been out there. I hurt my ankle early in basketball season, so it’s been six or seven months since I’ve actually gone out there and competed. I’ve been dying to do that.”

A sprained ankle in the first basketball game of the season ended Nieman’s high school hoops career. Even sitting out the rest of the winter, he says the ankle still isn’t 100%.