Nieman's decision to play Shrine Bowl and delay reporting to NU pays off

KEARNEY — Mason Nieman decided to roll the dice and gamble that the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl would not be canceled, delaying the start of his college football career at Nebraska.
The Waverly all-stater’s bet paid off. The game, believed to be the first football game in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in March, will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium.
Nieman will move into his NU dorm room Sunday and eventually begin voluntary workouts with his Husker teammates, who started those sessions last month.
“I had the time and I wanted to compete,” said Nieman, who at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds made his mark last season as a quarterback but will be a safety both in the Shrine Bowl for the North team and at NU. “It’s been so long since I’ve been out there. I hurt my ankle early in basketball season, so it’s been six or seven months since I’ve actually gone out there and competed. I’ve been dying to do that.”
A sprained ankle in the first basketball game of the season ended Nieman’s high school hoops career. Even sitting out the rest of the winter, he says the ankle still isn’t 100%.
“Originally I was supposed to move in May 26, and it’s hard knowing I could’ve been there (at NU) a month and a half already if something would’ve happened and the game was canceled,” said Nieman, who was a second-team Super-Stater in 2019 in addition to being a Class B all-stater. “But I wanted to play in this game, and it looks like everything is going to work out.”
Nieman is one of two Vikings in Saturday’s game, joining all-state linebacker Barrett Skrobecki.
Nieman is one of six Nebraska walk-ons playing in the game, joining Fremont lineman Keegan Menning and Archbishop Bergan all-state lineman Eli Simonson on the North squad. Southern all-state linebacker Braden Klover, Beatrice’s Bladen Bayless and Aurora all-state tight end Nate Boerkircher are on the South squad.
For the 6-2, 210-pound Klover, the Shrine Bowl is a chance to see how an eight-man star compares to the big school standouts. He’s been encouraged by what’s he’s seen in practices so far.
“I feel like I’m doing pretty good out here and setting myself up well,” Klover said. “We played 11-man (football) my freshman and sophomore years at Southern and I played in the River Battle Bowl in November, so it hasn’t been a tough adjustment.”
A total of 22 players originally chosen to play had to withdraw because of commitments to their college programs, most of them Division I. First-team 2019 Super-Staters playing in Saturday’s game are Bellevue West offensive lineman Thomas Ault, Grand Island linebacker Caleb Francl, Elkhorn South linebacker Jack Paradis and Northwest punter Rans Sanders for the North and Millard West defensive back Dalys Beanum for the South.
Briefly
* Shrine Bowl executive director Dave MacDonald said online ticket sales for Saturday’s game are close to previous years’ totals, despite the ongoing pandemic.
“We usually sell around 400 tickets online, and we’ll be near that by tomorrow,” MacDonald said Friday. “That will leave 3,200 tickets available for walk-up on Saturday.”
In keeping options open during pandemic, Shrine Bowl to place Nebraska atop prep sports conversation once again
Masks will not be mandatory for fans attending, “but we are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing away from other fans,” MacDonald said. “We will have a limited supply of 300 masks for sale if fans need one.”
* Lincoln Northeast all-city wide receiver Jesston Howard was a late addition a month ago to the Shrine Bowl North roster, and he’s happy for the opportunity to play one more game before starting his college career at Wayne State.
“As soon as they called, I was ready to go because I missed playing football,” Howard said. “I’ve been training and working at Northeast, and then going to different parks and working with whoever I could find to throw me passes so I could run routes.”
One of his future teammates at Wayne State is the South’s Jett Janssen of Lincoln East, who will be an offensive lineman in college but will be at defensive end Saturday, the position he earned second-team Super-State honors last fall.
“If Jett gets near me, we might have to put him down,” Howard said jokingly. “There are a lot of talented guys like Jett in this game going to Wayne State, and I’m excited to see what’s in store up there the next few years.”
The 6-5, 250-pound Janssen says he “likes offense a lot, I’m looking forward to being an (offensive) tackle up there. But it’s nice to get one more shot at defensive end before I make the switch.”
There will be two Janssens on campus at Wayne this fall. Jett’s older brother, Jordan, will be a junior on the Wildcats’ men’s basketball team.
* This will be the final football game for Crete’s Zach Fye before he turns his attention to track in college, competing as a multi-event athlete for his father, Doane track coach Ed Fye.
Even though Zach Fye will be having surgery to repair labral tears in both shoulders later this summer, he thought the opportunity to play in the Shrine Bowl when he was invited a few weeks ago was worth the risk.
“I really thought after the River Battle Bowl, that would be the last time I would play football,” Zach Fye said. “So to get the chance to do come out and do it again is really sweet. In Nebraska, ending your high school career playing in the Shrine Bowl is the best way to do it.”
