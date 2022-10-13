Newell runs wild, but Millard West's late touchdown pass stuns Lincoln Southwest

Millard West's refusal to alter its defensive game plan allowed the Lincoln Southwest offense to pile up rushing yards.

The Wildcats' refusal to quit meant they left Seacrest Field with an improbable win.

Brody Peterson found Jackson Williams for a 69-yard touchdown pass on 4th down and 7 with 1:13 left, and Millard West rallied to beat Class A No. 10-ranked Southwest 27-23 Thursday night.

"We just kept playing. We haven't been real good the last two years, but our kids never gave up," Millard West coach Kirk Peterson said. "We got a key stop there at the end, and these two guys made a hell of a play. Our kids just never gave up."

Williams finished the night with seven catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns, hauling in all but one of Peterson's eight completions.

The duo's big night meant one of the best rushing performances in years by a Southwest running back went for naught.

Senior Cal Newell finished with 36 carries for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the Silver Hawks (6-2)were able to exploit a Millard West defense that clamped down on Southwest's receivers, but left itself vulnerable to the inside run game.

"It’s weird, because we didn’t necessarily go in thinking it was going to be run, run, run, run, run. But they did a good job of playing (receiver Jack) Baptista with their corner and then a safety over the top, and that took away our quick game a little bit," Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said.

"Obviously Cal had a heck of a game. He’s tough, man, he’s tough."

There were plenty of early signs Newell was going to have a big night.

Southwest's first pass went for minus-2 yards and was followed by a sack. But after the Silver Hawks recovered a Millard West fumble near midfield, Newell got the ball on eight consecutive plays before finishing off Southwest's second drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

By halftime, Newell had 19 carries for 116 yards, and it looked like Southwest would go into the locker room with a 10-0 lead.

But, after taking over near midfield with 30 seconds left in the half, Peterson and Williams hooked up on three straight passes, the last a 20-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the half, to get within 10-6.

Prior to driving 53 yards in the final 30 seconds of the half, Millard West (5-3) had managed just 52 yards of offense.

Then, out of the halftime break, the duo connected once again, this time from 39 yards out, to go in front 13-10.

Newell answered with a 15-yard touchdown run to put the Silver Hawks back in front, then had runs of 39, 18, and 11 yards before scoring on an 18-yard gallop to make it 23-13 at the end of the third quarter.

The only thing slowing Newell down was a cramp in his left leg, and it may have cost Southwest a chance at a victory.

With a 10-point lead, the Silver Hawks drove from their own 28-yard line to the Millard West 17 while burning nearly six minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter. But Newell watched the last five plays of the drive from the sideline after having to be helped off.

After Collin Fritton ran for 11 yards on the first play after Newell left, Southwest managed just three yards on its next four plays, including a pass that went for minus-four yards on 4th-and-3, to give Millard West life.

The Silver Hawks ran for 377 yards, but managed just one passing yard, with three of Fritton's five completions going for negative yardage.

The Wildcats capped a 79-yard drive with Peyton Strong's four-yard run with 3:33 left. Southwest managed one first down after Millard West's ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, but punted the ball away with 1:40 to go to set up Peterson and Williams' heroics.

"You've just got to to think (that) you've got to catch it first, because there's people around you," Williams said of the winning score. "Just secure it, then run. And we made the plays at the end."