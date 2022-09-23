Newcomer Williams helps spark Links' big second half against Northeast

Before Friday's game, Lincoln High's Kenneth Williams had only seen action twice this season for the Links. After this game, he may find the field wherever his team needs him.

Leading 14-3 at halftime over Lincoln Northeast (0-5), Williams found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter and helped the Links (3-2) to a 41-6 victory at Seacrest Field.

Williams had fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 3-yard run and a 100-yard interception return. All seven of his rushes for 61 yards, with a long of 25, came in the second half, and the interception return put an exclamation mark on his evening.

The 5-foot-11 senior's time on the field had been minuscule after transferring from Michigan and learning the Links' scheme and playbook.

"(Williams) is a very good athlete that can play multiple positions," Lincoln High head coach Mark Macke said. "Last week against Grand Island, we had him a little more at corner, this week we had him at safety. When Javon (Leuty) went out, you know it's next guy up. He's a good athlete, and we just tried to get him some touches."

The Links built a 14-3 lead at the half behind two Adonis Hutchinson touchdowns. Hutchinson found Beni Ngoyi for a 13-yard pass in the corner of the end zone in the first quarter and added a 3-yard rushing score in the second.

But in the locker room, Macke did not have to say much with Lincoln High leading the winless Rockets by 11 points at the half.

"I knew they were disappointed," Macke said. "I stayed very calm at halftime. They knew they hadn't played well and it was a deal with effort. At least offensively they needed to sustain their blocks, run their lanes and do all the fundamentals that they've been taught since they were freshmen. When they decided to do that is when we started making plays and getting chunks (of yards)."

Lincoln High scored 28 points in the second half, 21 coming in the fourth quarter, and stayed one move ahead of the Rockets.

Julian Babahanov, who received the bulk of the Links' carries for three quarters, took a 6-yard carry into the end zone for the Links' lone score in the third quarter.

Then Williams got his first touch at running back in the fourth quarter, capping the drive with the 3-yard score. Dane Mentore added another touchdown with a 7-yard fullback trap before Williams picked off Jacian Brown's pass and scampered the length of the field.

"Overall, I felt I did pretty good," Williams said. "I got used to it when I got the ball and tried to make every play a good play. It was a hard exchange going from corner to safety. It's just my second week, but I'm going to keep striving and try to be great."