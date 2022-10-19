New coach, new lineup, but Cross County keeps rolling into another eight-man posteason

There's going to be plenty of change in the Class D-1 football playoffs this season.

A new champion, for one, with Howells-Dodge moving to Class D-2. And new contenders, with teams moving in from 11-man, six-man or from Class D-2.

There was change with one of last year's state finalists, too. Cross County hired a new coach in Matt Carroll, who had spent the previous four seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. The Cougars turned over nearly their entire lineup as well, returning just three starters from last season's 11-2 squad that lost to Howells-Dodge in the state title game.

But sometimes the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Here's Cross County again, 8-0, again, and primed for another deep playoff run as the postseason in eight-man football gets underway Thursday.

"No. 1, credit goes out to our kids. They're a fun bunch to work with, they make my job easy, they make me look really good every single week," Carroll said. "Just because they understand what our culture is here, and they've continued to build on that, even though we lost a lot of talent. Huge credit to those guys for keeping the train on the tracks."

The train has encountered little resistance this fall, as the Cougars improved to 23-1 in their last 24 regular-season games.

Those previous three seasons have ended with two trips to the state semifinals and last season's title game appearance.

This year, the postseason journey begins with Weeping Water (4-4), a squad Carroll called "the best 4-4 team in the state," one with three losses to 7-1 teams and another to undefeated Stanton.

That's made focusing on the present easy for the second-ranked Cougars.

"They are a quality football team. ... And that's not just coach-speak; that's the film. I always tell the kids, film don't lie," Carroll said. "So we're 100% focused on Weeping Water right now, and we'll play it week-to-week as we go, so long as we take care of business (Thursday) night."

It helps, Carroll said, that Cross County's three returning starters play such critical roles. Junior fullback/linebacker Izaac Dicky, junior offensive lineman/linebacker Alex Noyd and senior offensive lineman Trevor Bolton have been a part of some of the Cougars' biggest games during their recent run of success.

"I've never had a group that's just so, like, bought-in and so dialed-in to our scheme," Carroll said. "They are scheme junkies.

"So if I come to the table with an idea, I can be, like, 'What do you guys think about this?' And they're, like, 'Oh, yeah, we see it,' and we can go out and execute it and install it that week in practice."

Those "scheme junkies" have helped lead the way for an offense that averages 324.4 yards per game on the ground on 9 yards per carry.

It was an offense that allowed the Cougars to cruise through the first six weeks, and a group of leaders that helped Cross County pull off a miracle in Week 7.

Trailing fellow unbeaten Clarkson-Leigh 28-24 with 35 seconds left, Cross County went 57 yards and connected on a Hail Mary as time expired to win 30-28.

Up to that point, Cross County had yet to play a team with a winning record. Instead of a letdown the following week, the Cougars closed the regular season by beating fellow playoff qualifier Shelby-Rising City 48-20.

"The leadership in that sense has been huge. And that experience they brought back, I think that really helped keep a lot of those other guys calm," Carroll said. "Because those guys have been in a lot of big games, and it’s just another trip to the ballgame for those guys."