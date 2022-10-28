 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
editor's pick topical alert

Neligh-Oakdale's Kuester breaks Scott Frost's high school football record

  • Updated
  • 0

Chris Basnett and Colton Stone preview the playoff brackets in all seven classes, and make their championship picks.

A Nebraska high school football record held by Scott Frost for 30 years fell Friday.

Entering Friday, Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester needed 152 yards to surpass Frost's career total offense mark of 11,095.

Kuester had 297 yards by halftime. 

He finished with 421 yards — including 292 passing — to lead Neligh-Oakdale past Heartland 34-22 in a Class D-1 second-round playoff game. 

Last week, Kuester rolled up 484 yards against Cambridge to pass former Prague standout Brandon Holtorf for the eight-man record.

This season, Kuester has thrown for 2,374 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 1,559 yards and 40 scores.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Illinois preview, '23 schedule, volleyball talk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News