Neligh-Oakdale's Kuester breaks Scott Frost's high school football record

A Nebraska high school football record held by Scott Frost for 30 years fell Friday.
Entering Friday, Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester needed 152 yards to surpass Frost's career total offense mark of 11,095.
Kuester had 297 yards by halftime.
He finished with 421 yards — including 292 passing — to lead Neligh-Oakdale past Heartland 34-22 in a Class D-1 second-round playoff game.
Last week, Kuester rolled up 484 yards against Cambridge to pass former Prague standout Brandon Holtorf for the eight-man record.
This season, Kuester has thrown for 2,374 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 1,559 yards and 40 scores.
Photos: Parkview Christian faces Southwest in first round of D-6 playoffs
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!