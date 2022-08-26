Needing a game-winning drive, Elkhorn turns to the run game to slip past Waverly

WAVERLY — With the game on the line, Elkhorn turned to reliable, smash-mouth football.

The Class B No. 4 Antlers punched in the game-winning score with 36 seconds left, as senior running back KJ Schenck scored from 3-yards out in a 21-17 season-opening win over No. 5 Waverly.

The Vikings looked to be in control late in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Nolan Maahs ripped off a 12-yard run for a first down with under four minutes left. But a delay of game penalty on first down and stops on second and third led to a punt.

A bad snap on the punt ensued and set the Antlers up at the Waverly 43-yard-line. It took Elkhorn seven plays — all runs — to capitalize.

Schenck was confident in the offense heading into the final series.

“We just wanted to get downhill and attack,” Schenck said. “We trust our guys up front and knew we could punch it in.

“Those guys up front were blocking like no other. Our fullback was kicking out and we made some good adjustments after the first few series.”

The win marked the second year in a row the Antlers used a late fourth-quarter touchdown to rally over Waverly. And the result left the Vikings shaking their heads.

“We knew they’d be tough,” Vikings coach Reed Mandstedt said. “They leaned on us a bit in the second quarter and then again late. Credit to both our guys and their guys.”

Waverly came out on fire early. A Jonny Martin 38-yard field goal opened the scoring. Then senior linebacker Cooper Skrobecki picked off Anters’ QB Connor Hunt on the next possession and took it 23 yards for a score to make it 10-0 after one quarter.

The opening play of the second quarter was arguably the biggest of the night. With the Vikings driving for another score, Elkhorn’s Audric Bermel stepped in front of a Maahs pass and raced 85 yards to the end zone. The play pumped life into the Antlers and deflated the jubilant Vikings crowd to that point.

“That was a huge, huge play,” Antlers coach Dan Feickert said. “We came out a little flat and credit to our kids. It took one play on defense to get us out of a hole.”

Manstedt agreed the play provided a massive shift in momentum.

“We got one (pick-six) to get the momentum, then they got one,” he said. “We unfortunately missed a block on the edge and they jumped the route.”

Schenck who finished a 19-play, 80-yard TD drive right before half finished with 121 yards on 23 carries.