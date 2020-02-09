Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters announced for 2020 game
View Comments

Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters announced for 2020 game

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Southwest vs. North Platte, 9.27

Lincoln Southwest's Laken Harnly (right) goes to make a pass during a game against North Platte on Sept. 27 at Seacrest Field.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl's board of directors have announced the rosters for the 62nd annual game.

Lincoln High head football coach Mark Macke and Ryan Thompson, the Ashland-Greenwood leader, will head up the North and South teams, respectively.

Macke and Thompson, along with their coaching staffs, picked the rosters from a list of nominated seniors. The Shrine Bowl will be June 6 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney.

Here are the rosters and staffs for the teams: 

North

Roster: Frankie Allen III, Papillion-La Vista; Mason Armstead, Creighton Prep; Thomas Ault, Bellevue West; Andrew Bednar, Millard North; Kyler Beekman, Elkhorn; Nick Bohm, Bennington; Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo; Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff; Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli; Broc Douglass, Grand Island; Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff; Tre’on Fairgood Jones, Omaha North; Ryan Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli; Caleb Francl, Grand Island; Isaac Gleason, Fullerton; Kage Heisinger, Pierce; Cooper Heusman Chadron; CJ Hoevet, Ord; Eli Hustad, Elkhorn; Jaxon Johnson, Bancroft-Rosalie; Preston Kellogg, Papillion La Vista; Trevin Luben, Wahoo; Keegan Menning, Fremont; Mason Nieman, Waverly; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; Nasire Perry, Creighton Prep; Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis; Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke; Rans Sanders, Northwest; Eli Simonson, Archbishop Bergan; Easton Sixel, Millard North; Brady Soukup, Blair; Luke Stueve, Battle Creek; Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West; Dietrick Stolz, GICC; Michael Terrano, Lincoln High; Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman. Coaches: Mark Macke, head coach, Lincoln High; Rusty Fuller, St. Paul; Josh Deines, Sandhills/Thedford; Bryan Soukup, Blair; A.J. Santos, Lincoln High; Paul Cloutier, Grand Island.

South 

Blake Anderson, Omaha; Bladen Bayless, Beatrice; Dalys Beanum, Millard West; Cameryn Berry, McCook; Nate Boerkircher, Aurora; Davon Brees, Centennial; Carter Brown, Ogallala; Drew Daum, McCook; Gage Dengel, Bellevue East; Tom Erwin, York; Uzziah Vincent Freeman, Boys Town; Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Ashton Hausmann, Norris; Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock; Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest; Isaiah Harris, Millard South; Jordan Kavlak, Seward; Braden Kover, Southern; Abraham Hoskins III, Omaha Central; Evan Johnson, Adams Central; Jett Janssen, Lincoln East; Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood; Tyler Lenz, Seward; Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood; Ryan Marlatt, Aurora; Aiden Oerter, Norris; Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus; Blake Podany, Gretna; Timothy Prokupek, Plattsmouth; Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth; Dallas Rogers, Papillion-La Vista South; Michael Rutherford, Central City; Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest; Paxton Swanson, Platteview; Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside; Keaton VanHousen, High Plains; Cal Weidemann, Omaha Westside. Coaches: Ryan Thompson, head coach, Ashland-Greenwood; Jay Landstrom, Omaha Central; Evan Klanecky, Centennial; Troy Huebert, Central City; Nate Tonjes, Ashland-Greenwood; Brant Loewe, Omaha Skutt.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News