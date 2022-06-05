Nebraska ‘knocked it out of the park’ in official visit for top in-state prospect Malachi Coleman

Before his junior year of football, Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman had a single Division I offer to his name from Northern Iowa.

Ten months and one jaw-dropping season later, Coleman has his pick of the best and brightest college football programs in the land.

The Spartan standout has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and USC among others, and he provided an update on his recruitment on Sunday.

Coleman said he will not make any decision until his signing day on December 18, but he did reveal insight into his relationship with the Nebraska football program. Coleman took his official visit to Nebraska this weekend and also took part in the Huskers’ seven-on-seven tournament.

“It’s a different type of feeling when you get into that uniform,” Coleman said. “You just wish you were seeing 90,000 people in the stadium; it’s legit.”

The Huskers have already landed three in-state talents in the Class of 2023, but Coleman is certainly the crown jewel of the state’s upcoming senior class. 247Sports ranks Coleman as the No. 208 prospect nationally and as the No. 15 athlete recruit in addition to being the highest-rated high school prospect in the state.

Through it all, Coleman said wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph and the entire Husker coaching staff have made him feel like their top priority.

“He made us all feel welcomed and that all of us were a priority, and that’s not just focusing on football,” Coleman said of Joseph. “He wants to take of care you, he’s a great person and I love that.”

As an athlete recruit, every individual school has its own idea of how Coleman fits into their plans. That ranges from him being a defensive end or outside linebacker in college to being a wide receiver or tight end, both spots that Coleman has proved himself at with the Lincoln East Spartans.

His elite speed made him a big-play threat at wide receiver this fall, where Coleman scored 10 touchdowns on just 17 receptions that went for 561 yards. He was even more dominant at defensive end, with 57 tackles, 7½ sacks and four forced fumbles that showed Coleman’s ability to affect plays all over the field.

It’s those big-play skills that have Joseph eyeing Coleman to be in the wide receiver room, while Coleman has floated the idea of being a third-down pass rusher in addition to playing wideout. Those discussions certainly occurred with the Nebraska coaching staff, which impressed Coleman by showing film of specific packages that they see him playing in.

“I ain’t even gonna lie, they knocked it out of the park; (Nebraska) was my favorite visit by far, Coleman said. “We got to see a lot of different stuff and I got to sit down with coaches and get to know them personally, so that was fun.”

Up next for Coleman is an official visit to Oklahoma next week and an official visit to Michigan on June 24. After that, he’ll turn his attention to his senior year at Lincoln East. Unlike many elite college football recruits, Coleman doesn’t plan on enrolling in college early.

Instead, he plans to continue playing basketball in the winter and running track in the spring. Coleman isn’t ruling out running track in college, either; he placed second in both the 100- and 200-meter races and third in the triple jump at the state track and field championships in late May.

There are still a few more months to go before Coleman will officially announce his college plans, and simply getting to this point is a testament to his hard work.

Before his junior year, Coleman was fighting to get onto coaches’ radars. Now, just about every high-level college football program knows his ability.

“People ask me what’s changed, yes people recognize me and stuff, but nothing’s changed in me personally, Coleman said. “I’m the same kid, I’m 16 years old, I’m still lazy and sit on the couch and I don’t go out that much. I’m just enjoying the process because I’ve come a long way, so it’s time to enjoy it.”

