Malcolm quarterback Maddox Meyer threw for 368 yards and five touchdowns to lead Class C-2 No. 9 Malcolm to a 34-28 win against Yutan on Friday.

Meyer threw three of those touchdowns to Logan McGreer.

Malcolm coach Scott Amen credited his offensive line for giving Meyer time to operate.

“It started up front, our front five gave us time to throw the ball,” Amen said. “For the most part, we were given 3 to four seconds and you have to give that. Yutan’s big. Our O-line did an amazing job picking up blitzes and Maddox threw some really nice balls and Logan went and got them. We capitalized.”

Elkhorn South 35, Lincoln Southeast 7: Storm quarterback Carson Rauner ran for two scores, including a 92-yard dash, as Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South dominated Southeast in a mid-afternoon game in Omaha. Jaydon Sutko also ran for two scores as Elkhorn South built up a comfortable 28-0 lead by halftime.

Mount Michael 8, Crete 6: After surrendering a third-quarter safety to Mount Michael, the Cardinals’ Cesar Linares punched in a 12-yard TD run later in the quarter, but host Crete could not convert the two-point attempt. Linares finished with 45 yards on 16 carries. Crete quarterback Reece Vertin was 10-of-24 passing for 115 yards.

Ralston 19, Lincoln Northwest 14: Lincoln Northwest let two leads slip away in a loss Falcons coach Brian Lauck called “disappointing.”

Northwest scored the game’s first touchdown and led in the fourth quarter. The Falcons had the ball in the final minutes but couldn’t string together a late drive.

At any rate, it was an encouraging effort from the upstart Falcons.

“Very encouraging; I am so disappointed we didn’t find a way to win,” Lauck said. “We had a win right there and let it slip away.”

Scottsbluff 34, Lincoln Pius X 7: Sebastian Boyle ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns, Nate Kelley scored three times and the No. 5 Bearcats ran away from the No. 9 Bolts out west.

Seward 14, Norris 7: After scoring 42 points in Week 0, Class B No. 7 Norris ran into a stout defense in Seward. Double-digit turnovers and a game-saving stop on the goal line led Seward to an exciting Week 1 win.

Wahoo 23, Pierce 6: The third phase was key for the Class C-1 No. 7 Warriors, who changed the game on special teams to beat No. 5 Pierce. Leading 9-6 in the second half, Wahoo forced a fumble on a punt, recovered it and scored on a pass from Jace Kaminski to Landon Brigham.

The win marked No. 150 for Wahoo coach Chad Fox.

“That just means I’ve been here a long time,” Fox said. “I’ve been lucky to be around some great athletes and assistant coaches.”