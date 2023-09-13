Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
CLASS A
Lincoln East at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Benson at Omaha North
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
CLASS B
GI Northwest at Elkhorn North
CLASS C-1
West Point-Beemer at Scotus CC
CLASS C-2
Hershey at Holyoke, Colo.
CLASS D-2
Boyd County at St. Mary's
Wynot at Randolph
CLASS D-6
Parkview Christian at Heartland Lutheran
Southwest at Creek Valley
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS A
Bellevue West at Kearney
Creighton Prep at Millard West
Lincoln High at Grand Island
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star
Millard North at Omaha Westside
Millard South at Gretna
Norfolk at Fremont
North Platte at Columbus
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Buena Vista
Omaha Central at Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southwest
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Burke
South Sioux City at Omaha South
CLASS B
Blair at Omaha Gross
Cozad at Lexington
Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt
Gering at Ogallala
Gretna East at Ralston
Hastings at Seward
Lincoln Northwest at Beatrice
Lincoln Pius X at Bennington
Mount Michael at Plattsmouth
Norris at Waverly
Schuyler at Crete
York at Scottsbluff
CLASS C-1
Alliance at Gothenburg
Arlington at Lincoln Christian
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Aurora at Platteview
Boys Town at Falls City
Broken Bow at O'Neill
DC West at Boone Central
Fairbury at Minden
Fort Calhoun at Central City
Holdrege at McCook
Mitchell at Sidney
Nebraska City at Wahoo
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran
Pierce at Omaha Roncalli
St. Paul at Columbus Lakeview
Syracuse at Adams Central
Valentine at Chadron
Wayne at Raymond Central
CLASS C-2
Amherst at Doniphan-Trumbull
Archbishop Bergan at West Holt
Bishop Neumann at Hastings SC
Centennial at Battle Creek
Chase County at Gibbon
Kearney Catholic at Milford
Logan View/S-S at Cedar Catholic
Norfolk Catholic at Louisville
North Bend Central at Yutan
Oakland-Craig at Ponca
Ord at Gordon-Rushville
Tekamah-Herman at Malcolm
Tri County at David City
Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central
Wood River at Centura
CLASS D-1
Arapahoe at Alma
Bancroft-Rosalie at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Bayard at Morrill
Cambridge at Southern Valley
Clarkson/Leigh at Shelby-Rising City
Conestoga at Weeping Water
Elmwood-Murdock at Omaha Christian
Freeman at EMF
Hartington-Newcastle at Crofton
Hemingford at Bridgeport
Hi-Line at Arcadia/Loup City
Homer at Laurel-C-C
Kimball at Perkins County
Madison at Cedar Bluffs
McCool Junction at Heartland
Mead at Brownell-Talbot
Neligh-Oakdale at Elkhorn Valley
North Central at Plainview
Pender at Wisner-Pilger
Pleasanton at Ravenna
Riverside at Nebraska Christian
Sandhills Valley at Maxwell
Sandy Creek at Sutton
Southern at Johnson Co.-Central
Stanton at Guardian Angels CC
Summerland at Lutheran-Northeast
Sutherland at North Platte SP
Thayer Central at Palmyra
Tri County Northeast at Wakefield
Twin River at Cross County
CLASS D-2
Ainsworth at Niobrara/Verdigre
Axtell at Silver Lake
BDS at Lourdes CC
Burwell at Ansley/Litchfield
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Bertrand
Elgin/PJ at CWC
Elm Creek at Central Valley
Falls City SH at Diller-Odell
Fullerton at Nebraska Lutheran
Giltner at High Plains
Hitchcock County at Loomis
Howells-Dodge at Humphrey/LHF
Humphrey SF at East Butler
Johnson-Brock at HTRS
Kenesaw at Deshler
Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill
Leyton at Anselmo-Merna
Maywood-HC at Medicine Valley
Mullen at Hyannis
Osceola at Palmer
Osmond at Bloomfield
Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Twin Loup at Overton
Walthill at Winside
Wausa at Creighton
CLASS D-6
Cody-Kilgore at Santee
Dorchester at Harvard
Fleming at Crawford
Franklin at Meridian
Hay Springs at Arthur County
Lewiston at Wilcox-Hildreth
Red Cloud at Pawnee City
Shelton at Paxton
Sioux County at Potter-Dix
South Platte at Wallace
Stuart at Brady