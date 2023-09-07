Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Fremont 40, Lincoln Northeast 13
Grand Island 21, Norfolk 19
Millard West 48, Omaha Burke 7
Lincoln Southeast 10, Papillion-La Vista 7
Class D-1
Maxwell at Southern Valley
Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Class D-2
St. Mary's 48, Giltner 16
Class D-6
Banner County at Minatare
Potter-Dix at Hay Springs
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Omaha Bryan
Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South
Gretna at Creighton Prep
Lincoln North Star at Kearney
Millard South at Millard North
Omaha Central at Lincoln High
Omaha North at Columbus
Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City
Omaha South at Omaha Buena Vista
Omaha Westside at Bellevue West
Omaha Westview at Omaha Benson
Class B
Bennington at York
Elkhorn North at Crete
GI Northwest at Seward
Gering at Douglas, Wyo.
Lexington at Norris
Lincoln Pius X at Hastings
Omaha Gross at Elkhorn
Omaha Skutt at Beatrice
Plattsmouth at Gretna East
Ralston at Blair
Scottsbluff at Frederick, Colo.
Waverly at Mount Michael
Class C-1
Adams Central at Gothenburg
Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora
Boone Central at Columbus Lakeview
Boys Town at West Point-Beemer
Central City at Holdrege
Chadron at Mitchell
David City at Syracuse
Falls City at Omaha Concordia
Fort Calhoun at Wayne
Gordon-Rushville at Sidney
Lincoln Christian at Archbishop Bergan
Louisville at DC West
McCook at Broken Bow
Minden at Kearney Catholic
Ogallala at Cozad
Omaha Roncalli at Raymond Central
Pierce at Arlington
Platteview at Nebraska City
Schuyler at Fairbury
Valentine at Alliance
Wahoo at Auburn
West Holt at O'Neill
Class C-2
Aquinas at Lincoln Lutheran
Battle Creek at Ord
Bishop Neumann at Grand Island CC
Centennial at Fillmore Central
Centura at Hershey
Chase County at Amherst
Doniphan-Trumbull at Wilber-Clatonia
Hastings SC at Gibbon
Malcolm at Oakland-Craig
Milford at North Bend Central
Norfolk Catholic at Logan View/S-S
Ponca at Tekamah-Herman
Tri County at Wood River
Yutan at Cedar Catholic
Class D-1
Alma at Bertrand
Arapahoe at Lawrence-Nelson
Arcadia/Loup City at Shelby-Rising City
Bancroft-Rosalie at Clarkson/Leigh
Bayard at Perkins County
Bloomfield at Tri County Northeast
Bridgeport at Sutherland
Brownell Talbot at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Crofton at Neligh-Oakdale
Cross County at McCool Junction
EMF at Sandy Creek
Freeman at Conestoga
Guardian Angels CC at Lutheran High Northeast
HTRS at Southern
Hartington-Newcastle at Elkhorn Valley
Heartland at Thayer Central
Hyannis at Hemingford
Johnson-Brock at Mead
Kenesaw at Superior
Laurel-C-C at Plainview
Morrill at Leyton
North Central at Riverside
North Platte SP at Kimball
Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock
Ravenna at Cambridge
Sutton at Hi-Line
Twin River at Fullerton
Wakefield at Pender
Weeping Water at Stanton
Winside at Madison
Wisner-Pilger at Nebraska Christian
Class D-2
Ainsworth at Burwell
Ansley/Litchfield at Pleasanton
Axtell at Dundy County-Stratton
Blue Hill at BDS
Central Valley at Anselmo-Merna
Creighton at Elgin/PJ
Deshler at Diller-Odell
Elm Creek at Loomis
High Plains at East Butler
Howells-Dodge at Wynot
Johnson County Central at Lourdes CC
Nebraska Lutheran at Falls City SH
Niobrara/Verdigre at Walthill
Osceola at Humphrey SF
Overton at Medicine Valley
Palmer at CWC
Randolph at Humphrey/LHF
Sandhills/Thedford at Twin Loup
Silver Lake at Maywood-Hayes Center
South Loup at Hitchcock County
Wausa at Boyd County
Class D-6
Brady at Heartland Lutheran
Creek Valley at Crawford
Dorchester at Red Cloud
Hampton at Sterling
Meridian at Harvard
Parkview Christian at S-E-M
Santee at Shelton
St. Edward at Lewiston
Stuart at Cody-Kilgore
Wallace at Garden County
Wauneta-Palisade at Sioux County
Wilcox-Hildreth at Southwest
SATURDAY'S GAME
Class D-1
Omaha Christian at Homer