Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Lincoln High at Omaha Northwest
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast
Millard North at Creighton Prep
Class C-1
Alliance at Gordon-Rushville
Class D-1
EMF 80, McCool Junction 34
Class D-6
Creek Valley at Minatare
Heartland Lutheran at Wilcox-Hildreth
Paxton at Garden County
Sterling at St. Edward
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue West at Omaha Burke
Columbus at Lincoln Southwest
Elkhorn South at Millard South
Grand Island at Omaha Westside
Gretna at Omaha Central
Kearney at Fremont
Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast
Millard West at Omaha North
Norfolk at Bellevue East
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson
Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista
Scottsbluff at North Platte
Sioux City West, Iowa at South Sioux City
Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Omaha South
Class B
Beatrice at Waverly
Chadron at Gering
Crete at Lexington
Elkhorn at Norris
Hastings at York
Lincoln Northwest at Elkhorn North
Omaha Buena Vista at Gretna East
Omaha Gross at Omaha Westview
Omaha Skutt at GI Northwest
Plattsmouth at Bennington
Ralston at Mount Michael
Seward at Lincoln Pius X
Class C-1
Auburn at Logan View/SS
Aurora at Boone Central
Broken Bow at Ogallala
Columbus Lakeview at Boys Town
Cozad at Central City
Fairbury at Falls City
Gothenburg at McCook
Holdrege at Adams Central
Oakland-Craig at Fort Calhoun
Omaha Roncalli at Nebraska City
O'Neill at Schuyler
Platteview at Lincoln Christian
Raymond Central at Malcolm
Scotus Central Catholic at Pierce
Sidney at Chase County
St. Paul at Minden
Syracuse at Omaha Concordia
West Point-Beemer at Arlington
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood
Wayne at DC West
Class C-2
Amherst at Hastings SC
Archbishop Bergan at Ponca
Cedar Catholic at Aquinas
Centura at Valentine
David City at Battle Creek
Fillmore Central at Milford
Gibbon at Wood River
Kearney Catholic at Hershey
Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann
North Bend Central at Grand Island CC
Ord at Norfolk Catholic
Tekamah-Herman at Centennial
Torrington, WY at Mitchell
West Holt at Doniphan-Trumbull
Wilber-Clatonia at Louisville
Yutan at Tri County
Class D-1
Arcadia/Loup City at North Central
Bayard at Sandhills Valley
Bridgeport at Maxwell
Boyd County at Summerland
Cambridge at Pleasanton
Conestoga at Johnson County Central
Crofton at Bloomfield
Cross County at Brownell Talbot
Diller-Odell at Southern
East Butler at Omaha Christian Academy
Elkhorn Valley at Stanton
Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman
Hi-Line at North Platte SP
Hyannis at Morrill
Leyton at Kimball
Loomis at Arapahoe
Lourdes CC at Palmyra
Lutheran High Northeast at Twin River
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Homer
Madison at Ainsworth
Maxwell at Bridgeport
Nebraska Christian at Heartland
Neligh-Oakdale at Guardian Angels CC
Pender at Clarkson/Leigh
Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Plainview at Hartington-Newcastle
Riverside at Sandy Creek
Sandhills Valley at Bayard
Shelby-Rising City at Mead
Southern Valley at Ravenna
Superior at BDS
Sutherland at Hemingford
Thayer Central at Sutton
Thunder Ridge, Kan. at Alma
Tri County Northeast at Winside
Wakefield at Bancroft/Rosalie
Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock
Wisner-Pilger at Laurel-C-C
Class D-2
Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield
Bertrand at Elm Creek
Blue Hill at Palmer
Creighton at Elgin/PJ
CWC at Wausa
Falls City SH at Lawrence-Nelson
Fullerton at Howells-Dodge
Giltner at Kenesaw
High Plains at Cedar Valley
Hitchcock County at Sandhills/Thedford
HTRS at Deshler
Humphrey/LHF at Osceola
Medicine Valley at Burwell
Niobrara/Verdigre at Creighton
Overton at Axtell
Silver Lake at Nebraska Lutheran
South Loup at Maywood-Hayes Center
St. Mary's at Randolph
Twin Loup at Mullen
Walthill at Cedar Bluffs
Wynot at Humphrey SF
Class D-6
Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore
Banner County at Sioux County
Hampton at Parkview Christian
Harvard at Santee
Pawnee City at Franklin
Potter-Dix at Crawford
Red Cloud at Meridian
S-E-M at Stuart
South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade