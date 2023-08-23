Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Columbus at Norfolk
Class C-1
Tri County at Fairbury
Class D-1
Southern at Johnson-Brock
Hemingford at Leyton
Maywood-HC at Sutherland
Class D-2
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Julesburg, Colo.
Bertrand at Overton
Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford
Elm Creek at South Loup
Class D-6
Southwest at South Platte
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Beatrice at Omaha Gross
Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast
Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside
Fremont at Papillion-La Vista South
Lincoln East at Kearney
Lincoln Southeast at Elkhorn South
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High
Millard South vs. Millard West
North Platte at Grand Island
Omaha Benson at Lincoln North Star
Omaha Burke at Gretna
Omaha Central at Omaha Northwest
Omaha North at Bellevue West
South Sioux City at Sioux City North
Class B
Aurora at GI Northwest
Bennington at Omaha Skutt
Blair at Plattsmouth
Gering at Torringron
Gretna East at Hastings
Lincoln Northwest at Ralston
Lincoln Pius X at Scottsbluff
Mount Michael at Crete
Norris at Seward
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Westview
Waverly at Elkhorn
York at Lexington
Class C-1
Aquinas at Columbus Scotus
Arlington at Raymond Central
Ashland-Greenwood at Columbus Lakeview
Boone Central at Broken Bow
Boys Town at Auburn
Central City at Ord
Chase County at Alliance
DC West at West Point-Beemer
Falls City at Platteview
Gordon-Rushville at Chadron
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
Louisville at Syracuse
McCook at Cozad
Minden at Adams Central
Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun
O'Neill at St. Paul
Ogallala at Gothenburg
Omaha Concordia at Schuyler
Omaha Roncalli at Wayne
Pierce at Wahoo
Sidney at Holdrege
Class C-2
Battle Creek at Archbishop Bergan
Cedar Catholic at Tekamah-Herman
Centennial at North Bend Central
Chase County at Alliance
Doniphan-Trumbull at Kearney Catholic
Fillmore Central at David City
Grand Island CC at Centura
Hershey at Gibbon
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
Logan View/S-S at Ponca
Louisville at Syracuse
Malcolm at Yutan
Milford at Bishop Neumann
Mitchell at Wheatland
Oakland-Craig at Norfolk Catholic
Valentine at West Holt
Wood River at Amherst
Class D-1
Ainsworth at North Central
Alma at Axtell
Arapahoe at Arcadia/Loup City
Bayard at Hitchcock County
Clarkson/Leigh at Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Elkhorn Valley at Pender
Falls City SH at Elmwood-Murdock
Freeman at Lourdes CC
Guardian Angels CC at Laurel-C-C
Hartington-Newcastle at Wynot
Heartland at Shelby-RC
Homer at Bancroft-Rosalie
Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale
Kimball at Hyannis
Lawrence-Nelson at Superior
Lutheran-Northeast at Wisner-Pilger
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Tri County Northeast
Madison at Nebraska Christian
McCool Junction at Thayer Central
Mead at Johnson County Central
Morrill at Maxwell
North Platte SP at Cambridge
Omaha Christian at Cedar Bluffs
Palmyra at Weeping Water
Perkins County at Bridgeport
Plainview at Wakefield
Pleasanton at Hi-Line
Ravenna at Ansley/Litchfield
Sandy Creek at Blue Hill
Southern Valley at Sandhills Valley
Stanton at Riverside
Summerland at Crofton
Sutton at Cross County
Twin River at Conestoga
Class D-2
Alma at Axtell
Anselmo-Merna at Twin Loup
BDS at High Plains
Central Valley at Fullerton
Creighton at Chambers/Wheeler Central
Deshler at Giltner
Diller-Odell at Osceola
Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale
Humphrey SF at Elgin/PJ
Humphrey/LHF at Niobrara/Verdigre
Loomis at Kenesaw
Medicine Valley at Mullen
Nebraska Lutheran at East Butler
Palmer at Silver Lake
Randolph at Walthill
Ravenna at Ansley/Litchfield
Wausa at St. Mary's
Winside at Bloomfield
Class D-6
Brady at S-E-M
Cody-Kilgore at Wallace
Garden County at Arthur County
Hay Springs at Paxton
Heartland Lutheran at Sterling
Lewiston at Hampton
Minatare at Potter-Dix
Shelton at Stuart
St. Edward at Dorchester
Wauneta-Palisade at Banner County
Sioux County at Creek Valley
SATURDAY'S GAME
Class D-1
Brownell-Talbot at HTRS