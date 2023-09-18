There's pretty clear separation between the top two in Class A and everyone else in the class. As for the other five classes? Still plenty to be decided after a number of competitive games last week.

Class A

School (Rec.) ; Pvs. ; Last week

1. Omaha Westside (4-0) ; 1 ; Millard North, W, 49-7

2. Millard South (4-0) ; 2 ; Gretna, W, 38-7

3. Elkhorn South (3-1) ; 4 ; Omaha Central, W, 32-21

4. Millard West (3-1) ; 5 ; Creighton Prep, W, 20-7

5. Omaha North (3-1) ; 6 ; Omaha Benson, W, 56-0

6. Grand Island (3-1) ; 7 ; Lincoln High, W, 62-0

7. Kearney (4-0) ; 8 ; Bellevue West, W, 16-14

8. Gretna (3-1) ; 3 ; Millard South, L, 38-7

9. Lincoln East (3-1) ; 10 ; Lincoln Northeast, W, 42-7

10. Bellevue West (2-3) ; 9 ; Kearney, L, 16-14

Contenders: Norfolk, Papillion-La Vista, Papio South, Lincoln Southeast, South Sioux City.

Comments: Bellevue West hangs on to a ratings spot by a thread after Kearney’s field goal in the final minute sent the Thunderbirds to their third loss in the last four games. The preseason No. 2 has yet to beat a team with a winning record. It’s pretty clearly Omaha Westside, Millard South, and everybody else at this point, though unbeaten Kearney will get its shot at the Warriors in three weeks. The Bearcats first must navigate road rivalry games with North Platte and Grand Island. South Sioux City is the only other unbeaten in the class, but the Cardinals’ first four opponents have a combined record of 1-13.

Class B

School (Rec.) ; Pvs. ; Last week

1. Bennington (4-0) ; 1 ; Lincoln Pius X, W, 58-0

2. Elkhorn North (4-0) ; 2 ; Grand Island Northwest, W, 30-12

3. Omaha Skutt (3-1) ; 3 ; Elkhorn, W, 45-0

4. Waverly (4-0) ; 4 ; Norris, W, 27-22

5. York (3-1) ; 6 ; Scottsbluff, W, 14-10

6. Scottsbluff (3-1) ; 5 ; York, L, 14-10

7. Plattsmouth (3-1) ; 8 ; Mount Michael, W, 41-7

8. Seward (3-1) ; NR ; Hastings, W, 26-14

9. Norris (2-2) ; NR ; Waverly, L, 27-22

10. Elkhorn (2-2) ; 7 ; Omaha Skutt, L, 45-0

Contenders: Omaha Gross, GI Northwest, Blair, Hastings.

Comments: York shut out Scottsbluff in the second half to pick up a tough road win, so those teams trade places. Norris is rewarded for pushing Waverly extremely hard in a loss, and Seward gets a bump as well for its win over the Titans. Bennington’s winning streak reached 30 games with its shutout of Pius X. The Badgers are eight behind McCook’s Class B record for consecutive victories. Omaha Skutt has outscored its last two opponents 102-10.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) ; Pvs. ; Last week

1. Boone Central (4-0) ; 1 ; DC West, W, 19-14

2. Wahoo (4-0) ; 2 ; Nebraska City, W, 62-0

3 Ashland-Greenwood (3-1) ; 4 ; Auburn, W, 35-0

4. Adams Central (4-0) ; 5 ; Syracuse, W, 27-8

5. Aurora (2-2) ; 6 ; Platteview, W, 55-14

6. Pierce (3-1) ; 7 ; Omaha Roncalli, W, 37-28

7. Omaha Roncalli (3-1) ; 3 ; Pierce, L, 37-28

8. Gothenburg (3-1) ; 8 ; Alliance, W, 46-12

9. DC West (3-1) ; 9 ; Boone Central, L, 19-14

10. Minden (3-1) ; 10 ; Fairbury, W, 37-6

Contenders: Sidney, McCook, Chadron, Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus Lakeview, Syracuse.

Comments: The only change here is Omaha Roncalli falling below Pierce after the Bluejays’ 37-28 win Friday. Pierce will ride the legs of Keenan Valverde as far as they can — the senior went over 750 rushing yards this season after Friday’s 36-carry, 268-yard performance and is averaging 9.6 yards per carry. DC West stays at No. 9 after pushing No. 1 Boone Central deep into the fourth quarter in a one-score loss.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) ; Pvs. ; Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (4-0) ; 1 ; Louisville, W, 49-6

2. Battle Creek (4-0) ; 3 ; Centennial, W, 47-0

3. Hastings SC (4-0) ; 6 ; Bishop Neumann, W, 29-25

4. Bishop Neumann (3-1) ; 2 ; Hastings SC, L, 29-25

5. Oakland-Craig (3-1) ; 4 ; Ponca, W, 34-16

6. Malcolm (3-1) ; 5 ; Tekamah-Herman, W, 54-13

7. Ord (2-2) ; 7 ; Gordon-Rushville, W, 65-6

8. Fillmore Central (4-0) ; 8 ; Wilber-Clatonia, W, 35-13

9. Yutan (3-1) ; 10 ; North Bend Central, W, 28-20

10. Amherst (3-1) ; NR ; Doniphan-Trumbull, W, 42-20

Contenders: Mitchell, Cedar Catholic, North Bend Central, Kearney Catholic, Ponca.

Comments: Hastings SC scored with 27 seconds left to knock off Wahoo 29-25. It’s the second straight year the teams have played a thriller and allows the Blue Hawks to move up to third with Neumann right behind. The Cavaliers get another tough test this week against No. 9 Yutan, whose only defeat is by one score on opening night to Malcolm. New to the rankings is No. 10 Amherst, which has handled three opponents with a lone loss to Hastings SC.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) ; Pvs. ; Last week

1. North Platte SP (5-0) ; 1 ; Sutherland, W, 63-12

2. Cross County (4-0) ; 2 ; Twin River, W, 58-8

3. Stanton (4-0) ; 3 ; GACC, W, 56-12

4. Elmwood-Murdock (4-0) ; 4 ; Omaha Christian, W, 70-12

5. Hi-Line (3-1) ; 5 ; Arcadia-Loup City, W, 48-8

6. Thayer Central (4-0) ; 6 ; Palmyra, W, 54-46

7. Crofton (4-0) ; 7 ; Hartington-Newcastle, W, 58-38

8. Sandy Creek (4-0), ; 9 ; Sutton, W, 64-20

9. EMF (3-1) ; 10 ; Freeman, W, 60-6

10. Shelby-RC (4-0) ; NR ; Clarkson-Leigh, W, 36-14

Contenders: Clarkson-Leigh, Freeman, Arapahoe, Alma, Ravenna, Lutheran High Northeast, Plainview, Perkins County.

Comments: Shelby-RC’s 36-14 win over Clarkson-Leigh accounts for the only change in the ratings as everyone else in the top 10 won. The Huskies won five games all of last season and will likely be favored in their next three contests before playing Cross County to end the regular season. There are still 11 undefeated teams in D-1, with Ravenna, Plainview, and Arapahoe remaining unranked.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) ; Pvs. ; Last week

1. South Loup (4-0) ; 1 ;Sandhills-Thedford, W, 48-34

2. Wynot (4-0) ; 2 ; Randolph, W, 54-6

3. Howells-Dodge (3-1) ; 3 ; H/LHF, W, 62-6

4. Ainsworth (4-0) ; 4 ; Niobrara-Verdigre, W, 54-0

5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (4-0) ; 5 ; Bertrand, W, 44-8

6. Central Valley (4-0) ; 6 ; Elm Creek, W, 75-6

7. Johnson-Brock (4-0) ; 8 ; HTRS, W, 69-12

8. Lourdes CC (4-0) ; 10 ; BDS, W, 34-28

9. BDS (3-1) ; 7 ; Lourdes CC, L, 34-28

10. Sandhills-Thedford (3-1) ; 9 ; South Loup, L, 48-34

Contenders: Osceola, Bloomfield, Mullen, Hitchcock County, Humphrey St. Francis, Lawrence-Nelson.

Comments: Same 10 teams this week, with some minor shuffling at the bottom. Lourdes CC moves from 10th to seventh after nipping BDS 34-28, dropping Eagles from seventh to ninth. Sandhills-Thedford stays in after giving No. 1 South Loup a good game. The Bobcats got 313 rushing yards and 83 passing yards from Trey Connell to stay on top. Mullen is the lone remaining unbeaten team in D-2 not in the top 10. The Broncos knocked Hyannis from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 44-0 win Friday.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) ; Pvs. ; Last week

1. S-E-M (3-0) ; 1 ; Did not play

2. Potter-Dix (4-0) ; 2 ; Sioux County, W, 53-24

3. Arthur County (3-0) ; 3 ; Hay Springs, W, 80-7

4. Pawnee City (3-0) ; 4 ; Red Cloud, W, 58-22

5. Shelton (3-0) ; 6 ; Paxton, W, 45-37

6. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-0) ; 8 ; Lewiston, W, 59-14

7. Red Cloud (2-1) ; 5 ; Pawnee City, L, 58-22

8. Parkview Christian (2-1) ; 7 ; Heartland Lutheran, W, 59-16

9. Garden County (2-1) ; 9 ; Did not play

10. Harvard (3-0) ; NR ; Dorchester, W, 34-32

Contenders: Sioux County, Cody-Kilgore, Paxton, Sterling, Southwest, Hampton.

Comments: Pawnee City outscored previous No. 5 Red Cloud 36-6 in the second half to blow open a close game between the two teams. Each of the top four won held their spots after either winning or not playing, with Shelton moving to fifth and Wilcox-Hildreth jumping to sixth after Red Cloud’s loss. Harvard jumps in at 10th after improving to 3-0, meaning all the remaining undefeated teams in six-man are ranked.

