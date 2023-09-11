We’ve hit the halfway point of the regular season with five of the preseason No. 1 teams still in their top spots. The other two only changed this week after Howells-Dodge (in D-2) and Parkview Christian (in D-6) went down.

Class A

School (Rec.) Pvs. Last week

1. Omaha Westside (3-0) 1 Bellevue West, W, 45-12

2. Millard South (3-0) 2 Millard North, W, 56-19

3. Gretna (3-0) 4 Creighton Prep, W, 27-24

4. Elkhorn South (2-1) 5 Papio South, W, 52-14

5. Millard West (2-1) 6 Omaha Burke, W, 48-7

6. Omaha North (2-1) 7 Columbus, W, 40-32

7. Grand Island (2-1) 8 Norfolk, W, 21-19

8. Kearney (3-0) 9 Lincoln N. Star, W, 35-7

9. Bellevue W. (2-2) 10 Omaha Westside, L, 45-12

10. Lincoln E. (2-1) NR Lincoln SW, W, 28-7

Contenders: Papillon-La Vista, Papio South, Millard North, Creighton Prep, Lincoln Southeast, South Sioux City.

Comments: Lincoln East, winners of two straight, joins the ratings at No. 10. The Spartans beat Lincoln Southeast, who beat previous No. 3-ranked Papillion-La Vista, Thursday night. East’s lone loss is a 13-point road defeat at Kearney in the scorching heat of Week 1. Folks at East’s game Friday evening said the air conditioning on East’s bus went out during that road trip, making the long haul even longer. Omaha Westside routed Bellevue West in their matchup, and Gretna is quietly 3-0 in the post-Zane Flores era. The only undefeated team not ranked is South Sioux City, which has defeated three winless opponents.

Class BSchool (Rec.) Pvs. Last week 1. Bennington (3-0) 1 York, W, 17-6

2. Elkhorn North (3-0) 2 Crete, W, 57-6

3. Omaha Skutt (2-1) 3 Beatrice, W, 57-10

4. Waverly (3-0) 4 Mount Michael, W, 49-7

5. Scottsbluff (3-0) 5 Frederick (Colo.), W, 51-28

6. York (2-1) 6 Bennington, L, 17-6

7. Elkhorn (2-1) 7 Omaha Gross, W, 27-13

8. Plattsmouth (2-1) 9 Gretna East, W, 37-0

9. Omaha Gross (2-0) 10 Elkhorn, L, 27-13

10. G. I. Northwest (1-2) NR Seward, W, 13-6

Contenders: Norris, Lincoln Pius X, Blair, Seward, Hastings.

Comments: Another shuffle at the bottom as Grand Island Northwest and its 1-2 record move into the 10th spot after beating previous No. 8 Seward 13-6. Those bottom few spots will likely be a revolving door all season. As for the upper part of the ratings, seven of the top eight teams won with York’s loss to Bennington the only defeat. Elkhorn North vs. Northwest, Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn and York at Scottsbluff are ranked matchups this week.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) Pvs. Last week

1. Boone Central (3-0) 1 Col. Lakeview, W, 35-0

2. Wahoo (3-0) 2 Auburn, W, 52-6

3. Omaha Roncalli (3-0) 3 Raymond Cent. W, 43-14

4. Ash.Greenwood (2-1) 4 Aurora, W, 42-24

5. Adams Central (3-0) 9 Gothenburg, W, 13-7

6. Aurora (1-2) 5 Ash.-Greenwood, L, 42-24

7. Pierce (2-1) 6 Arlington, W, 53-16

8. Gothenburg (2-1) 7 Adams Central, L, 13-7

9. Douglas Co. W. (3-0) NR Louisville, W, 45-6

10. Minden (2-1) NR Kearney Cath., W, 28-14

Contenders: McCook, Chadron, Minden, Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus Lakeview, Sidney, Syracuse.

Comments: Big jumps for three teams this week. Adams Central goes from ninth to fifth after its 13-7 slobberknocker over Gothenburg. Undefeated Douglas County West has outscored its three foes 125-20. And Minden took Adams Central to the wire in a 7-6 loss in Week 1. The two unranked, undefeated teams here have big tests this week. Sidney is 3-0, but has played two winless teams, and two C-2 opponents. The Red Raiders take on C-2 undefeated Mitchell, which routed previous C-1 No. 10 Chadron 42-14 on Friday, this week. Syracuse is also 3-0, with three wins over winless opponents. The Rockets travel to Adams Central this Friday.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) Pvs. Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (3-0) 1 LV/S-S, W, 49-9

2. Bishop Neumann (3-0) 2 GICC, W, 34-21

3. Battle Creek (3-0) 3 Ord, W, 34-14

4. Oakland-Craig (2-1) 5 Malcolm, W, 28-20

5. Malcolm (2-1) 6 Oakland-Craig, L, 28-20

6. St. Cecilia (3-0) 7 Gibbon, W, 56-3

7. Ord (1-2) 4 Battle Creek, L, 34-14

8. Fillmore Central (3-0) 8 Centennial, W, 44-0

9. Mitchell (3-0) 9 Chadron, W, 42-14

10. Yutan (2-1) NR Cedar Cath. W, 28-6

Contenders: Cedar Catholic, North Bend Central, Wilber-Clatonia, Amherst, Ponca.

Comments: Game of the week goes to Oakland-Craig and Malcolm. Tied at 20, the Clippers had 1st and goal at the O-C 3-yard line late in the game before the Knights held, blocked a field goal attempt, returned it to midfield, and scored with 1:11 left for a 28-20 victory. Battle Creek was very impressive against Ord, leading 27-7 at halftime. Yutan replaces Cedar Catholic at No. 10 after beating the Trojans 28-6 Friday night.

Class D-1School (Rec.) Pvs. Last week1. N.Platte St. Pat’s (4-0) 1 Kimball, W, 69-0

2. Cross County (3-0) 2 McCool Junction, W, 84-18

3. Stanton (3-0) 3 Weep. Water, W, 52-22

4. Elm.-Murdock (3-0) 4 Palmyra, W, 56-52

5. Hi-Line (2-1) 5 Sutton, W, 56-30

6. Thayer Central (3-0) 6 Heartland, W, 52-8

7. Crofton (3-0) 10 Neligh-Oakdale, W, 52-12

8. Clarkson-Leigh (2-1) 8 Bancroft-Rosalie, W, 44-0

9. Sandy Creek (3-0), EMF, W, 64-62

10. E-M-Friend (2-1) 7 Sandy Creek, L, 64-62

Contenders: Neligh-Oakdale, Weeping Water, Freeman, Alma, Ravenna, Lutheran High Northeast, Arapahoe, Shelby-Rising City, Plainview.

Comments: Undefeated Sandy Creek moves in after a 64-62, triple-overtime thriller over previous No. 7 EMF. The Cougars overcame a Herculean effort from EMF running back Breckan Schluter, who toted the rock a whopping 54 times for 335 yards and seven TDs. Schluter’s 54 carries are two short of the eight-man record for carries in a game, and five short of the all-class record. Sandy Creek got 247 passing yards and 85 rushing yards from Ethan Shaw, who had a hand in eight touchdowns. The biggest surprise of the week was Crofton’s 52-12 drubbing of Neligh-Oakdale.

Class D-2 School (Rec.) Pvs. Last week

1. South Loup (3-0) 2 Hitchcock Co., W, 46-0

2. Wynot (3-0) 4 Howells-Dodge, W, 32-20

3. Howells-Dodge (2-1) 1 Wynot, L, 32-20

4. Ainsworth (3-0) 3 Burwell, W, 28-0

5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (3-0) 5 Axtell, W, 36-0

6. Central Valley (3-0) 6 Anselmo-Merna, W, 49-12

7. BDS (3-0) 7 Blue Hill, W, 50-0

8. Johnson-Brock (3-0) 8 Mead, W, 46-0

9. Sandhills-Thedford (3-0) 9 Twin Loup, W, 46-28

10. Lourdes C-C (3-0) 10 Johnson Co. Cen., W, 44-28

Contenders: Osceola, Bloomfield, Hitchcock County, Humphrey St. Francis, Lawrence-Nelson.

Comments: A rare Howells-Dodge regular-season loss sets the stage for some shuffling. South Loup goes from No. 2 to No. 1, and Wynot, which beat the Jaguars 32-20, rises from fourth to second with Howells-Dodge third and Ainsworth dropping to fourth despite a shutout win. Everyone else in the top 10 won, meaning no changes outside of the top four teams.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) Pvs. Last week

1. S-E-M (3-0) 8 Parkview Chri., W, 54-6

2. Potter-Dix (3-0) 2 Hay Springs, W, 46-22

3. Arthur County (2-0) 3 Did not play

4. Pawnee City (2-0) 5 Did not play

5. Red Cloud (2-0) 6 Dorchester, W, 66-14

6. Shelton (2-0) 7 Santee, W, 74-39

7. Parkview Christian (1-1) 1 S-E-M, L, 54-6

8. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0) 9 Southwest, W, 44-37

9. Garden County (2-1) 10 Wallace, W, 43-42

10. Sioux Co. (3-0) NR Wauneta-Palisade, W, 20-12

Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Paxton, Sterling, Southwest, Hampton, Hay Springs, Harvard.

Comments: You beat the No. 1 team 54-6, you get to be No. 1. That seems like a good rule to live by, so S-E-M rockets from No. 8 to the top spot after dismantling defending state champion Parkview Christian last Friday afternoon. The Mustangs had to replace a bunch of talented seniors last year and allowed 21 and 27 points in their first two games, but put on a show against the Patriots. Parkview drops to seventh. Undefeated Sioux County is in at No. 10 after Cody-Kilgore lost to Stuart.

