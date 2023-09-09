A bizarre finish involving a blocked field goal happened not once but twice Friday night in two Nebraska high school football games, with both contests ending in three-point final margins.

In Class A No. 4 Gretna's 27-24, double-overtime win against Creighton Prep, the Junior Jays and Dragons were tied at 24 in the second overtime when Prep blocked a short Gretna field-goal attempt.

There was an inadvertent whistle during the play, with Prep celebrating the block while Gretna recovered the loose ball.

Because of the inadvertent whistle, game officials gave Gretna a second try at the 19-yard field goal, which Cameron Bothwell made to give the Dragons the victory.

Meanwhile, in the eight-man ranks, Class D-1 Freeman held on for a 38-35 win over Conestoga after what might have been an even stranger ending than the Prep-Gretna game.

With Freeman leading 38-35 and two seconds left on the clock, Conestoga lined up for field a field goal.

Attempt No. 1 was stopped before it got started because of a false-start penalty. After the 5 yards were marked off, Conestoga lined up for, coincidentally, a 19-yard field goal.

Freeman blocked the kick, one of the Falcons picked up the ball, and the Freeman players on the field met their teammates near the sideline as the player threw the ball toward Conestoga's sideline.

Conestoga then picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone, with one official signaling touchdown and another calling the play dead.

Conestoga was given a re-do on the kick, its third attempt, which was missed, and Freeman got the victory. The win was Freeman's first of the season, while Conestoga dropped to 0-3.

Here is the controversial game-tying kick from the Freeman-Conestoga game.



One ref said touchdown, the other said play dead, Freeman wins.



Conestoga was given a retry kick (with two seconds on the clock), which was no good and Freeman won the game.



Chaos. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/UCutTjceKC — Nick Whyman (@NickWhyman) September 9, 2023

Scottsbluff kicker ties state record

In less strange kicking developments, Scottsbluff senior Tallon McDonald tied a state record by making a 59-yard field goal Friday night in a game against Frederick, Colorado.

The kick tied the state record originally set by Millard South's Chris McClanathan against Lincoln East in 1999.

The previous Class B record was a 55-yarder by Beatrice's Adam Tatro in 1998.

McDonald's big boot gave Scottsbluff a 17-12 halftime lead on the way to a 51-28 victory against the Class A-sized school that moved the Bearcats to 3-0.

McDonald was also the difference in Scottsbluff's 24-21 win over North Platte the week before.

