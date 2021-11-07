Nebraska football offers walk-on spot to Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters

A record-setting year from Lincoln East's Noah Walters caught the attention of Nebraska football, and the Huskers offered a walk-on spot to Walters on Sunday.
The Spartan senior set a new Class A records for most passing yards (3,382) and per-game average (338.2 yards per game) in a single season and is one of the best passers to come through Lincoln in recent memory.
The scholarship offers have been rolling in slowly for Walters, and he currently holds offers from Division II schools Augustana, Wayne State and Bemidji State.
Walters also took a recruiting visit to Iowa State, and he now has the chance to walk-on at two Power 5 schools following the Husker offer.
