2020 Nebraska eight-man hall of fame class has deep Husker connections
FOOTBALL

Scott Shanle

Nebraska's Scott Shanle intercepts an Iowa pass in a Huskers' win on September 23, 2000, at Memorial Stadium. Shanle is among 14 former eight-man players set to be inducted into the NEMFCA Hall of Fame. 

 Nate Head

The 2020 Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame class is deeply rooted in Husker athletics. 

The 15-man class includes Larry Frost (Malcolm), a member of the Huskers from 1967-69 and father of NU football coach Scott Frost; former St. Edward standouts-turned-Huskers Scott (1999-2002) and Andrew Shanle (2003-06); Lance Lundberg (Wausa), who played three seasons with the Huskers (1991-93) and was drafted by the NFL's New Orleans Saints; Josh Cobb (Wallace), a member of the program from 1996-97; and Gene Busboom (Adams), the father of former NU volleyball assistant coach and current Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Other inductees are Corey Anderson (Sandhills), Chris Darnell (Falls City SH), Kevin Mahlberg (Elwood), Paul Kucera (Lawrence), Andy Vrbka (High Plains), Jim Cole (Hayes Center), Wade Edis (Mullen) and Carl Ostrand (Ansley). 

The induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the 43rd annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game on June 20 in Hastings.

