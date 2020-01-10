2020 Nebraska eight-man hall of fame class has deep Husker connections

The 15-man class includes Larry Frost (Malcolm), a member of the Huskers from 1967-69 and father of NU football coach Scott Frost; former St. Edward standouts-turned-Huskers Scott (1999-2002) and Andrew Shanle (2003-06); Lance Lundberg (Wausa), who played three seasons with the Huskers (1991-93) and was drafted by the NFL's New Orleans Saints; Josh Cobb (Wallace), a member of the program from 1996-97; and Gene Busboom (Adams), the father of former NU volleyball assistant coach and current Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.