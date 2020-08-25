Napier thriving at halfback spot as Aquinas loads up for another state football title run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s a certain status symbol that goes with being the starting quarterback on a state championship-contending football team.

Aquinas’ Kyle Napier doesn't care about that. He just wants to win football games and contribute the best way he can.

That’s why he had no problem with his move to halfback late last season as Caleb Thege slid into the quarterback spot. In the Monarchs’ 41-6 win over Shelby-Rising City in the final regular season game, Napier went off for 116 yards rushing on 12 carries and three touchdowns and caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Thege.

“I’d rather play halfback, so yes, I’m OK with it,” said Napier, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior who was an all-state defensive back last season. “Caleb is a really good quarterback, and at halfback, I can just go out and play and not have to think about what I’m doing.”

Aquinas coach Ron Mimick says Napier will be the featured back in the Monarchs’ wing-T offense that brings back eight starters from an 8-3 team that reached the Class C-2 quarterfinals. Another halfback, senior Keegan Lavicky (5-11, 170), was an honorable mention all-Centennial Conference selection last season.