Mostek, No. 1 Bennington look the part in quarterfinal rout of No. 7 Waverly

BENNINGTON — Bennington's football team put together what they considered a subpar performance in the first round of the Class B playoffs last week.
But Friday night, the Badgers, however, looked every bit the part of their No. 1 ranking with an impressive 41-0 win over No. 7 Waverly in the quarterfinals, setting up a rematch from the regular season with defending state champion Elkhorn in the semifinals.
"We had a couple of bad days in practice last week and it carried over into the game," senior standout running back Dylan Mostek said, referring to the Badgers' 51-13 first-round win over McCook. "We switched it up this week and didn't have a bad day of practice. It paid off tonight."
The Badgers (11-0) came out of the gates quickly and kept their foot on the gas to build a 28-0 halftime lead. Any questions about an ankle injury Mostek suffered in the first round were answered on the first possession when he broke a 36-yard run and later scored on a 7-yard run.
Later in the opening quarter, with the Badgers backed up to their own end zone, Trey Bird threw deep down the sidelines to Mitchell Andersen who outran the Waverly defense for a 99-yard touchdown pass. Bird scored himself early in the second quarter on a 10-yard quarterback keeper on an option play, then Mostek made it a four-touchdown margin with a 4-yard scoring run. Mostek, who entered Friday's game with 2,472 yards rushing this season, had 95 yards at halftime and finished with 147 for the game. He added a 56-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half to make it 35-0.
Bird, who threw a 64-yard TD pass to Cayden Bluhm in the third quarter, completed 3 of 7 throws for 177 yards.
"We have the best offensive coordinator in the state," Mostek said. "He's going to call the right plays and Trey can take advantage of defenses keying on me either running or throwing."
The Bennington defense also was a factor in the dominant first half, not allowing a Waverly first down until early in the second period and limiting the Vikings to 76 total yards in the first 24 minutes. Waverly's deepest penetration into Bennington territory the entire game was the Badger 41 yard line.
Bennington coach Kam Lenhart was as impressed with the shutout as he was with the big plays offensively.
"We knew they (Waverly) were a physical team and that they were going to run double tight ends and go straight at us," Lenhart said. "We answered the call, we were physical at the line of scrimmage and we didn't let them control the game with long drives that kept our offense on the sidelines."
Waverly (7-4) was led by senior quarterback Cole Murray who rushed for a team-high 59 yards and threw for 52. It was also the final high school game for senior Super-State lineman Trevor Brown, a North Dakota State commit.
"This senior class is a special group of kids who love football and we're going to miss them," Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. "Bennington is as good of a high school team as I've coached against in my nine years as a head coach. They don't have a weakness. They have great skilled players, a solid defense and they're well-coached."