Mostek, No. 1 Bennington look the part in quarterfinal rout of No. 7 Waverly

Bird, who threw a 64-yard TD pass to Cayden Bluhm in the third quarter, completed 3 of 7 throws for 177 yards.

"We have the best offensive coordinator in the state," Mostek said. "He's going to call the right plays and Trey can take advantage of defenses keying on me either running or throwing."

The Bennington defense also was a factor in the dominant first half, not allowing a Waverly first down until early in the second period and limiting the Vikings to 76 total yards in the first 24 minutes. Waverly's deepest penetration into Bennington territory the entire game was the Badger 41 yard line.

Bennington coach Kam Lenhart was as impressed with the shutout as he was with the big plays offensively.

"We knew they (Waverly) were a physical team and that they were going to run double tight ends and go straight at us," Lenhart said. "We answered the call, we were physical at the line of scrimmage and we didn't let them control the game with long drives that kept our offense on the sidelines."

Waverly (7-4) was led by senior quarterback Cole Murray who rushed for a team-high 59 yards and threw for 52. It was also the final high school game for senior Super-State lineman Trevor Brown, a North Dakota State commit.