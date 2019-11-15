WAHOO -- No. 2 Wahoo finally got the monkey off its back and turned in a historic performance, defeating No. 9 Wayne 21-7 on Friday at Warrior Stadium to advance to the Class C-1 state football championship for the first time in school history.
“We’ve been dreaming about this ever since those two semifinal losses,” Warrior senior running back and Nebraska walk-on commit Trevin Luben said. “It hurt us and in the end I think it is what got us here.”
The sting from falling a game short of the state final the past two seasons may have helped, but the Warrior defense did the majority of the work.
Wahoo struggled in the red zone in the first half, blowing two scoring opportunities with an interception and a turnover on downs, but the Warrior front seven dominated.
Wayne limped to a 60 yards of total offense in the first half, including 26 rushing on 14 carries.
“We knew that we were going to have to lean on our defense a little bit,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. “Our defense has been lights out all year.”
The lone score in the first half came after a blocked punt that Peyten Walling recovered at the Blue Devil 19-yard line.
Luben punched in his first of two scores on the night from 1 yard out to give Wahoo a 7-0 halftime lead.
Wayne head coach Russ Plager said his team was right where they wanted to be at the half — still in the game.
“We’ve been physical with people all year,” Plager said. “We were hoping it would be like the last two, three, four games where we have been able to wear teams down physically.”
It worked for the Blue Devils, but not before Luben busted a 41-yard run to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead in the third quarter.
Wayne responded with a 47-yard touchdown run by Blake Bartos on a counter play with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wahoo answered with a march that stamped their place in the state final.
The Warriors faced a fourth down and short inside the Wayne 5 with nine minutes left and converted it with a Colin Ludvik run. One play later, Thomas Waido scored from a yard out to give the Warriors a 21-7 lead and a trip to Memorial Stadium.
“It was a bit of a gamble,” Fox said, “but we knew that if we were going to get this thing to go, we had to do it. It worked for us. We were just in a ground-and-pound mode.”
Fox wasn’t shy in his postgame team meeting that there is still a big game left. He said “10 more days” to his team before the entire group erupted in celebration.
The Warriors will take on Pierce in the C-1 state final Nov. 26 at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Wahoo's Cooper Hancock (left) tackles Wayne's Blake Bartos on Friday during a Class C-1 football semifinal in Wahoo.