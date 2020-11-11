Missed track season motivates Bergan's McIntyre to excel on the football field

“I know missing track season helped motivate myself for football and kind of left a chip on my shoulder,” said McIntyre, whose target times last spring in track was the :10.6 range in the 100 and under :22 in the 200.

McIntyre is also a wrestler and has qualified for the state meet the past two seasons. He brings that physicality on the mat to his safety spot on defense, where he has 27 tackles and three interceptions this fall.

Because of that closing speed, a bench press of 330 pounds and squat of 450, the Power Five conference schools expressing interest in him put McIntyre in the "athlete" category with no specific position.

When McIntyre gets to the college combines and camps this coming spring and summer, "He’ll test off the charts,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “Koa’s fast, strong, quick and he just looks the part. He looks like a 22-year-old man.”

Graduation hit Bergan hard last spring as the Knights returned just three offensive starters and six on defense from 2019. But the predominately junior and sophomore Bergan roster quickly established itself as the team to beat with a season-opening 41-13 win over current No. 5 Yutan, followed by wins against No. 4 Aquinas and No. 2 and defending state champion Oakland-Craig in October.

“These juniors and sophomores got a lot of playing time last year, and they were ready to step into bigger roles this season,” said Mruz, whose team defeated No. 7 Sutton 21-7 in the quarterfinals last Friday said. “We hit some big plays early in that Yutan game, and that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the season. It gave our guys confidence that maybe we’re a pretty good team.”

