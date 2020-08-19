You are the owner of this article.
Minden unable to play its season-opening football game at Fairbury because of COVID-19 cases
Minden unable to play its season-opening football game at Fairbury because of COVID-19 cases

It appears the Fairbury football team won’t be opening the season on Aug. 28.

The Jeffs’ opponent at home that night, Minden, announced on its school’s website Wednesday that it was suspending all football practices and games until Aug. 29 because of an increased number of Minden football players currently being held out of participation due to confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19.

The Kearney County Health Services and Two Rivers Health Department directed the suspension of the football program, according to Minden athletic director Ed Rowse.

“The situation will be reassessed at that time (Aug. 29) to verify it is safe to resume,” Rowse posted on the website. “At this time, no other school teams/groups are affected by these restrictions. All high school classroom instruction will remain as currently scheduled.”

Fairbury’s season-opener will now be on the road at Superior on Sept. 4.

High school football logo 2014
