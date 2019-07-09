The list of receivers from Nebraska's high school class of 2020 accepting Division I football scholarship offers just keeps growing.
Millard West's Kaedyn Odermann, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior, became the eighth wide receiver or tight end to make a pledge to a Division I program, committing to Harvard via Twitter on Tuesday.
He joins Bellevue West wide receivers Zavier Betts (Nebraska) and Nate Sullivan (South Dakota State), Omaha Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts (Notre Dame), Papillion-La Vista South tight end Will Swanson (Kansas State), Lincoln Southeast wide receiver Isaac Appleget (South Dakota State) and Oakland-Craig tight end Wyatt Seagren (South Dakota State) as Division I recruits. Odermann's high school teammate, fellow wide receiver Dalys Beanum, accepted a South Dakota State offer last month.
Johnson-Brock all-state wide receiver Ty Hahn is also expected to move onto that list with offers from Wyoming, South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota, Northern Iowa and Western Illinois.
Odermann becomes the second senior commit from Nebraska to an Ivy League school in as many weeks. Kearney all-state running back/defensive back Miko Maessner accepted an offer from Princeton last week.