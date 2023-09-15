GRETNA — Millard South is quick on defense.

Omaha Westside quick? That gets settled on Friday, the (Oct.) 13.

Dylan Kuhl, the Patriots’ junior defensive back, believes his is the best defense in Class A. It was really good Friday night.

After the Patriots’ 38-7 rolling of No. 3 Gretna, the odds will improve every week that No. 2 Millard South will be either No. 1 or No. 2 for its meeting with No. 1 Westside.

Millard South is in a district with Columbus and three Lincoln schools, all unranked.

Westside likewise won’t face another Metro Conference team except Millard South the rest of the way, but the Warriors have back-to-back games against North Platte, the team that beat them last year, before visiting a good Kearney team — the Bearcats stayed undefeated Friday night by continuing their hex on Bellevue West — the week before Millard South.

The Patriots swarmed on defense.

“We talk about energy and violence, and they practice that way,’’ second-year Patriots coach Ty Wisdom said. “It helps our offense playing against those guys every day. They’re playing with a lot of confidence, obviously setting the tone with the D-line up front with those four guys.”

They held Gretna to 133 yards, 47 rushing and 86 passing.

“They're quick and they’re physical. We knew that coming in,’’ Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. “We probably got away with a few things the first three games that came back on at us tonight.”

Like not starting fast. Like the turnovers.

“Millard South came in ready to play and we weren't from the get-go,’’ Kayl said. “We have to go back to the drawing board and find out a little bit more about ourselves on Monday and get ready for the next game.”

Dylan Kuhl got both interceptions, both off deflections. He took the first one back 43 yards for a 21-0 Patriots lead in the second quarter and the second 46 yards to set up a score on the next play from Jett Thomalla to Amarion Jackson for the last touchdown in a 35-0 lead.

“We practice the tip all the time, every day in the summer, to get that,’’ Wisdom said.

Millard South did its demolition without two of its team captains. Nolan Feller, who Wisdom considers the best running back in the state, was on crutches but should be back in the next two weeks. Caedin Olin, a starting tight end and outside linebacker, had rolled his ankle.

That brought another sophomore into the starting lineup on offense. Six started and eight played. This team is going to be around a while. Like through the 2025 season.

Thomalla is a sophomore. Jackson is a sophomore. Gabe Prucha, who scored on a run and a catch as Feller’s replacement, is a sophomore.

“Nobody cares what age they are,’’ Wisdom said. “They’ve been playing at a high level for a long time. I think the stuff we do in the summer, the 7-on-7 and different things like that, really helps these kids because it's about competing at a high level.

Jackson caught Thomalla’s other two touchdown passes — the quarterback has a live arm — and had eight grabs for 122 yards. Thomalla was 17-of-27 for 236 yards.

